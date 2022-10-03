Freestyler Jillian Strine Announces Commitment to the University at Buffalo

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jillian Strine from Boiling Springs, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to the University at Buffalo for 2023.

“I am excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University at Buffalo, an outstanding Division 1 program in the MAC Conference. I would like to thank my family, friends, coaches, and teammates for supporting me over the years. I am extremely grateful to Coach Bashor, Coach Bullock, and the UB Women’s Swim & Dive Team for making me feel at home. GO BULLS!!!💙🤍 #hornsup”

Strine is a senior at Boiling Springs High School, where she was a finalist at the 2022 PIAA Girls 2A (small schools) State Championships. At that meet, she swam personal bests en route to finishing 4th in the 50 free (23.99) and 5th in the 100 free (52.15). At the club level, Strine represents Keystone Aquatics, primarily specializing in the sprint freestyle events.

Best Times (SCY):

50 free: 23.99

100 free: 52.15

100 breast: 1:08.46

200 free: 1:59.83

At the University at Buffalo, Strine will be competing in the MAC Conference alongside her sister Julia, who is currently a sophomore at Ohio University specializing in the breaststroke events.

In her best events, Strine will be an immediate contributor for the Buffalo women, especially considering she has a full year left before entering the school. Her best time in the 50 freestyle would have ranked 7th on Buffalo’s roster last season with a majority of the swimmers ahead of her also in the 23-range for the event. In addition, she would have ranked 6th in both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. With her ranking in the 100 freestyle, Strine could find herself as a relay contributor during her freshman year as well.

The Buffalo women finished 2nd at the 2022 Mid-American Conference Championships, only behind Arkon with a total of 620 points. The team saw individual victories from Katie Pollock in the 100 breaststroke (59.92) and Sawyer Bosley in the 200 freestyle (1:46.94). With her best times, Strine would have come just off of making the B-final in the 50 freestyle, where it took a 23.25 to make it back.

Strine is set to join Abbey Gardner and Aurelie Walker in Buffalo’s class of 2027. All three swimmers bring in strong times in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Gardner also holds strong times in the backstroke events, while Walker is also a butterfly specialist.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.