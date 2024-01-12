Paige Madden Punches Fastest 400 Free Time Since 2021 at Knoxville PSS

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE – Finals

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus (2023)

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)

(2016) Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

(2018) US Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)

Katie Ledecky – 4:03.46 Paige Madden – 4:05.66 Leah Smith – 4:07.85 Jillian Cox – 4:08.22 Lillie Nesty – 4:14.60 Kate McCarville – 4:15.12 Julia Mrozinski – 4:16.55 Alexis Yager – 4:20.25

As expected, Katie Ledecky took the win in the 400 free, but behind her fellow Tokyo Olympic representative Paige Madden punched her fastest time in the event since she earned her Olympic berth in 2021. Her time of 4:05.66 slots in as her 3rd-fastest time ever and also places her top 8 in the world so far this season.

Paige Madden’s Top-5 Times in the 400m Freestyle

4:03.98 – 2021 Olympic Games 4:04.86 – 2021 Olympic Trials 4:05.66 – 2024 Knoxville PSS 4:05.92 – 2021 Olympic Trials 4:06.45 – 2023 Pan American Games

Madden’s last international meet was the 2023 Pan American Games last October, where she won gold with a time of 4:06.45. That was her previous-best outing since Tokyo. She recently made the move to Bob Bowman’s pro group at ASU and it already seems to be paying off. She spent the previous year at Loughborough University while pursuing a master’s in clinical exercise psychology.

Madden swam collegiately at the University of Virginia, where her results included a 200-500-1650 treble of national titles in 2021.

Madden was already the 2nd-fastest American woman this season behind Ledecky, courtesy of her Pan Ams performance. She’ll likely face challengers from the Sandpiper contingent at Trials including Bella Sims, who earned the second Worlds spot in the 400 free last summer and finished 8th.

Madden is also entered in the 200 free and 800 free at this meet. She earned a silver medal as a member of the 4×200 relay at the Tokyo Olympics.