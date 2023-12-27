Paige Madden on New Perspective with ASU Pro Group: “I’m… doing it more for me”

At the beginning of this 2023-24 Olympic season, Virginia alum Paige Madden made the move to join Bob Bowman’s ever-growing pro group at Arizona State. Madden says her perspective on her swimming career is changed now, doing it more for herself and the challenge of bettering herself as an athlete rather than to reach any certain goal or time.

Madden is a 2020 Olympian for the USA, qualifying individually in the 400 free where she made the final and in the 4×200 free relay, where she won a silver medal.