USA Men Topple Mexico 30-2 In Pan Am Games Opener

Courtesy: USA Water Polo

Santiago, Chile – October 30 – The USA Men’s National Team defeated Mexico 30-2 earlier tonight to open play at the Pan American Games in Chile. Ryder Dodd scored six goals in his Pan Am Games debut while Max Irving and Quinn Woodhead scored five each as nine field players found the cage. Adrian Weinberg and Drew Holland combined for seven saves in net. Team USA returns to the pool tomorrow to take on Puerto Rico at 2pm et/11am pt. No live streaming is scheduled, but live stats are available by clicking here. Follow @USAWP on Twitter for real-time updates. Live streaming is expected to begin on November 1. For more on Team USA at the Pan American Games, click here.

Team USA roared out of the locker rooms in this one, posting a 10-goal first quarter to take control of the match early. Mexico broke through in the second with their first goal of the game but the United States answered with seven more goals to go in front 17-1 at intermission. Johnny Hooper scored twice early in the third quarter as Team USA would blank Mexico 7-0, leading 24-1 after three. Six more goals arrived in the fourth quarter to close things out.

The United States went 6/7 on power plays and 3/3 on penalties while Mexico went 1/5 on power plays with no penalties attempted.

Scoring – Scoresheet

USA 30 (10, 7, 7, 6) R. Dodd 6, M. Irving 5, Q. Woodhead 5, J. Hooper 4, H. Daube 3, D. Woodhead 3, B. Hallock 2, A. Bowen 1. L. Cupido 1

MEX 2 (0, 1, 0, 1) D. Tavera 1, J. Serrano 1

Saves – USA – A. Weinberg 4, D. Holland 3 – MEX – A. Cadena 3

6×5 – USA – 6/7 – MEX – 1/5

Penalties – USA – 3/3 – MEX – 0/0