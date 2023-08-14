Butterflier Ella Hansen Announces Verbal Commitment To Mizzou (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ella Hansen has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at the University of Missouri, beginning in the fall of 2024. Hansen hails from Shawnee, Kansas, where she attends Mill Valley High School and swims with the Empire KC Swim Club.

“I am beyond thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at The University of Missouri! I want to thank my friends, family, and coaches for making this possible, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them! Can’t wait to be a tiger!! … Welcome to MIZ!!🐯🐯”

Hansen’s best event is the 100 fly, which she owns a Summer Junior Nationals time standard in. At Juniors earlier this month, Hansen posted a time of 1:02.45, which is just a few hundredths shy of the personal best she set at Futures earlier in the summer.

Hansen represented her high school this past spring at the Kansas High School State Championship (6A). She came away with the state title in the 100 fly (54.36), as well as took runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:52.70). Her performance in the 200 free marked a new personal best by almost five seconds, while her 100 fly came within less than half a second of her best from Speedo Sectionals (53.99).

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 51.31

200 free – 1:52.70

100 fly – 53.99

200 fly – 2:05.21

Mizzou is led by head coach Andrew Grevers, who recently wrapped up his 4th season at the helm of both the men’s and women’s programs. The women finished 11th as a team at the 2023 SEC Championships where they tallied a total of 418 points. Hansen’s best shot at scoring is likely in the 100 fly, where it took a 53.50 to make it out of prelims this past year.

Taylor Williams was Mizzou’s top performer in the event last season with a time of 52.20, which she posted in a swim-off at SECs. Also breaking 53-seconds this year was Paige Striley and Grace Hanson, who recorded respective times of 52.85 and 52.89 at SECs. All three will still be on campus when Hansen arrives, meaning she is joining an already deep sprint fly group.

Hansen joins Maeve DeYoung, Katie Kuehn, Avery Stein, and Danielle Gleason in the Tigers’ class of 2028.

