Summer JRs Qualifier Ripley Merritt Opts To Stay In-State With Purdue (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Ripley Merritt has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Purdue University. Merritt’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends Homestead High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She also trains and competes year-round with Summit City Aquatics.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Purdue University!! I’m so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me throughout this journey and my swim career. So excited to rep black and gold!! 💛🖤🚂 #boilerup #boilerbaby #B1G”

Merritt swims a mix of backstroke and butterfly events, and currently owns a summer Junior Nationals qualifying time in the 100-yard backstroke. She wrapped up her long course season this month at Juniors, where she finished as high as 112th in the 100m back (1:06.73). She also raced in the 100 fly, where she posted a time of 1:05.72 to take 113th overall.

Merritt had a busy spring this year where she took on the Indiana High School State Championships and the Indiana Senior State Championships. At the high school state meet, she finished 4th in the 100 backstroke with a personal best time of 54.21 in prelims. In the 100 fly, she stopped the clock at 54.81 in prelims and ultimately finished 5th in finals (54.89).

At the senior state meet, Merritt had a fantastic swim in the 200 backstroke. She knocked a second off her personal best from the season prior to go a 1:58.96, good for a 1st-place finish overall.

Top SCY Times:

100 back – 54.21

200 back – 1:58.96

100 fly – 54.81

200 fly – 2:04.72

The Purdue women, led by long-time head coach John Klinge, finished 7th out of 12 teams at the 2023 Big Ten Championships. Merritt is poised to make an immediate impact for Purdue at the conference level, as her best time in the 100 backstroke would have advanced her to the C-final this past year.

The Boilmakers’ top performer in the 100 back this past season was Abby Marcukaitis, who posted a season-best time of 54.32 in a dual meet against Mizzou. Leading the way in the 200 backstroke was Abby Harter, who recorded a time of 1:58.05 at the same dual meet. Marcukaitis will still be on campus when Merritt arrives, which should add depth in the event.

With her commitment, Merritt joins Adele Sands, Brooklyn Beauch, Siena Nitke, Caroline Frazier, Campbell Scofield, and Grace Ackerman in Purdue’s class of 2028.

