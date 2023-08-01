Adele Sands and Brooklyn Beauch Announce Commitments Purdue’s Class of 2028

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Adele Sands and Brooklyn Beauch have both announced their commitment to swim at Purdue University beginning in the fall of 2024 with both swimmers holding times that would’ve finaled at the 2023 Big 10 Championships.

Adele Sands

Adele Sands is a rising high school senior from Lutz, Florida. She currently attends

Carrollwood Day School and competes for Pipeline Swimming at the club level. Representing Pipeline Swimming at the Speedo Sectionals meet in Orlando last March, Sands posted top-8 finishes in the 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle, 800 freestyle, and 1500 freestyle, placing as high as 4th in the 1500 freestyle (17:20.99). She currently holds Junior Nationals cuts in the 200, 500, 1000, and 1650 freestyle events in the short course pool, along with cuts in the LCM 400, 800, and 1500 freestyle.

Sands commented on her commitment, “I am super excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Purdue! I am so grateful for this opportunity and the support from my family, friends, and coaches! I cannot wait to get to campus and get to work in the fall of 2024. Boiler up!”

Best Times SCY:

200 Freestyle – 1:48.59

500 Freestyle – 4:53.00

1000 Freestyle – 10:01.67

1650 Freestyle – 16:53.07

Brooklyn Beauch

Brooklyn Beauch is from Byron Center, Michigan and competes for Byron Center Aquatics. She is a rising senior at Byron Center High School. Like Sands, Beauch is also a Junior Nationals qualifier, hitting the time standard in the SCY 100 butterfly with her best time of 54.70. At the Michigan Swimming ULTRA Championships in March, Beauch made the A-finals of the 100 butterfly, 200 butterfly, and 100 IM, with a 3rd place finish in the 100 butterfly highlighting her meet.

Beauch announced her commitment on her Instagram account, “I am incredibly grateful to announce my commitment to swim and study at Purdue! A huge thank you to my family, friends, and coaches who have helped me get to this point. I’m incredibly thankful for you all! Boiler up!”

Best Times SCY:

100 butterfly – 54.70

200 butterfly – 2:06.53

100 backstroke – 57.05

50 freestyle – 24.19

100 freestyle – 53.18

Both Beauch and Sands will have an impact on Purdue’s roster when they arrive on campus next year. Sands would’ve been one of the top distance swimmers on the roster this season with her best times, coming in under what it took to score in the 1650 freestyle at the Big 10 Championships. Beauch also would have qualified for the C-final of the 100 butterfly at the Big 10 Championships with her best time. The Purdue women finished the 2023 Big 10 Championships with a total of 493 points to rank 7th out of 12 teams. A majority of the team’s points came from the diving events, with the top 3 scorers on the roster all being divers.

Beauch and Sands are set to join Caroline Frazier, Campbell Scofield, and Sienna Nitke in Purdue’s class of 2028.

