Hope College Gains Commitment From Futures Qualifier Emmy Sower (2024)

Emmy Sower has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Hope College, located in Holland, Michigan. Sower’s decision keeps her in-state, as she currently attends Herbert Henry Dow High School and swims year-round with the Midland Dolphins. Sower is set to graduate next spring, and will arrive on campus for the 2024-2025 season.

“I am so happy to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Hope College. Thank you to all my coaches, family, friends, and teammates who have supported me along the way. Also a big thank you to Coach Taber, Coach Jolly, and the Hope Team for being so supportive and kind during this process. ROLL DUTCH!!!!!!”

Sower’s best event is the 100 fly, which she owns a USA Swimming Futures cut in. She recently wrapped up her long course season at the Michigan Ultra Championship, where she earned as high as 7th in the 50m fly with a personal best time of 29.51.

She also set a slew of personal best times at the short course version of the Michigan Ultra Championships this past spring. She hit a best time of 57.09 during a swim-off of the 100 fly, as well as took 9th overall in the 100 backstroke with a best time of 59.17.

Last fall, Sower represented her high school at the Michigan High School State Championships (Division II) in both relays and individual events. She finished 7th individually in the 100 fly (57.97), and was a member of her school’s runner-up 200 freestyle relay where she contributed a split of 23.81.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.68

100 free – 54.58

100 back – 59.17

100 fly – 57.09

Hope College is a Division III program that competes in the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA). This year, the women won their 3rd-straight MIAA championship title and went on to finish 10th at the NCAA Division III Championships.

The 100 fly was a strong event for Hope College at the conference level this year, as they had three athletes qualify for the A-final. Leading the way with a runner-up finish was Greta Gidley (55.15), while Alyssa Kerkman and Maddy O’Donnell took 4th (56.40) and 5th (58.06), respectively. Of that group, only Gidley will still be on campus when Sower arrives.

Sower is the first public commitment for Hope College’s class of 2028.

