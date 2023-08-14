Emily Thompson, #11 In SwimSwam’s Class Of 2024, Verbally Commits To Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Emily Thompson, the #11-ranked recruit in SwimSwam’s girls’ high school class of 2024, announced her verbal commitment to Stanford in an Instagram post made on Monday. She joins #4 Levenia Sim, #14 Annika Parkhe, and Lila Heffernan in Stanford’s class of 2028.

Thompson hails from Basking Ridge, New Jersey and attends Ridge High School. She swims for the Greater Somerset YMCA, which is the same club that #7 Anna Moesch swims at. It is also the former club of 2023 World Championships medalists Jack Alexy and Matt Fallon.

I am elated to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Stanford University! So many thanks to my family, friends, coaches, and teachers for helping me achieve this lifelong dream of mine. I’m looking forward to the next four years on the farm! GO TREES!! 🌲❤️🤍

Both of Thompson’s IM times would have been fast enough to qualify for the 2023 NCAA Championships, while her 400 IM time would have made the ‘B’ final. In the class of 2024, only #1 Katie Grimes and #2 Leah Hayes have a faster 400 IM than her. She also has strong butterfly times, and she could pick up the 200 fly as a third event at NCAAs. Both her 100 and 200 fly times are less than half a second away from the 2023 NCAAs cut line.

Thompson set her personal best times in the 200/400 IM and 100/200 fly at the 2023 YMCA Short Course National Championships.

Thompson’s Best Times (SCY):

400 IM: 4:09.05

200 IM: 1:56.85

200 fly: 1:56.42

100 fly: 52.51

100 back: 54.41

200 back: 1:56.21

100 breast: 1:01.87

200 breast: 2:15.36

200 free: 1:49.36

100 free: 50.25

50 free: 23.09

Thompson is also on the 2022-23 U.S. Junior National Team. Last year, she finished 29th in the 50 free, 14th in the 200 fly, and 12th in both the 200 IM and 200 fly at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships. This year, she was not named onto the roster for the 2023 Junior World Championships.

Recently, Stanford has lost many big pieces such as NCAA Champions Claire Curzan and Taylor Ruck. In the 2024-25 NCAA season, with the arrival of top 20 recruits Thompson, Sim, and Parkhe and the return of Torri Huske from her Olympic redshirt year, the Cardinal should be in much better shape.

