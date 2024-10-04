Brie Globig, Collin Hummel Join Bucknell Swimming & Diving Coaching Staff

Courtesy: Bucknell Athletics

LEWISBURG, Pa. – Brie Globig and Collin Hummel, two experienced coaches with local ties, have joined the Bucknell swimming and diving staff as assistant coaches, head coach Dan Schinnerer announced. Globig was most recently the head coach at Toledo since 2019, while Hummel has been an assistant at Frostburg State. Both are graduates of nearby Bloomsburg University, and Hummel is a Lewisburg native who swam at Lewisburg Area High School.

Globig started her tenure at Toledo as an assistant coach in July 2019, but prior to the 2019-20 season she was named interim head coach. The “interim” tag was removed in the spring of 2020, and during her five years with the Rockets established seven school records, two Toledo pool records, three visiting pool records, and more than 35 top-10 times in team history. In the fall of 2021, Toledo achieved the highest grade-point average in Division I women’s swimming and diving on the CSCAA Team Scholar All-America list.

Prior to her tenure at Toledo, Globig served as the head women’s coach at East Stroudsburg for four years from 2015-19. Her swimmers broke 14 school records and produced 53 top-10 times, and in 2018 she coached a CSCAA Second Team All-American in Anna Fagan.

A 2012 Bloomsburg graduate, where she was a four-year letterwinner and NCAA “B” cut qualifier in each of her final three seasons with the Huskies, Globig went on to receive a master’s degree in sport management with a concentration in intercollegiate athletic administration from California University of Pennsylvania in 2014. She served as a graduate assistant coach while pursuing her master’s, and in 2014-15 she was an assistant coach at East Stroudsburg before being elevated to head coach the following year.

“Brie brings a wealth of great experience to our team having been a Division I head coach,” said Schinnerer. “Her care for her student-athletes’ welfare and success was evident throughout the interview process and in everyone we talked to about Brie’s coaching style. We know she will fit into and enhance our team’s culture and dynamic.”

Hummel is a 2017 graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, and he went on to become a two-time Division II All-American during a stellar career as a swimmer at Bloomsburg. After graduating magna cum laude in 2022 from Bloomsburg with a degree in business administration and marketing, Hummel began his collegiate coaching career first at Millersville as a graduate assistant in 2022-23 and then as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Frostburg State in 2023-24. In his one year working with the men’s and women’s teams at Frostburg, the program recorded 24 school records and 266 lifetime bests.

Well known in the local swimming community, Hummel has also worked as an assistant coach with the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and the Bison Aquatics Club. Hummel has also worked at the Navy Elite Sprint Camp, and this past June, he was an assistant coach and counselor at the University of Virginia’s Cavalier Swim Camp, where he worked directly under Virginia head coach and 2024 U.S. Olympic head coach Todd DeSorbo.

“We are excited to welcome Collin back to the Lewisburg area having grown up in the shadows of Bucknell,” said Schinnerer. “For a young coach, he has had great experiences and sought out good opportunities to grow as a coach. We look forward to him bringing his energy and enthusiasm to the team.”