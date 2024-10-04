Boston College Set For First Meet Since Suspension With Dual At UMass

Courtesy: Boston College Athletics

AMHERST, Mass. – The Boston College Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving begins its 2024-25 campaign on Saturday, October 5 as they travel to UMass for a dual meet at the Joseph R. Rogers Jr. Pool.

The dual meet will begin at 11 a.m. with the diving events, followed by swim events at 1 p.m. Live results of the meet can be viewed via the Meet Mobile app.

Look Ahead to the Season

Boston College Swimming & Diving program welcomes a freshmen class of 11 athletes, consisting of six newcomers on the Men’s side and five on the women’s side. The Eagles showcase a very balanced roster, containing 26 upperclassmen and 25 underclassmen.

The Eagles will compete in 10 meets throughout the season before entering postseason competition, with the ACC Swimming & Diving Championships on Feb.18-22 in Greensboro, N.C. The athletes will look to punch their tickets to the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships in Federal Way, Wash. on the campus of Washington State University.

The Eagles announced seniors Jack Doyle, Christian Perez-mari, Kelly Scott, and Samantha Smith as the four captains for the upcoming season.

Head Coach Dara Torres on the senior captains, “This year we had the swimmers pick the team captains. We thought it was important for them to pick their own team leaders, kids they look up to and feel confident about leading the team. Sam, Kelly, Jack and Christian have already shown their ability to lead just in the short 6 weeks we’ve been training.”

New Leadership on the Heights

Boston College welcomes a new coaching staff for the 2024-25 season led by five-time United States Olympian, Dara Torres. Torres is a six-time world record holder and 10-time American record holder throughout her competitive career. She made five appearances in the Olympic games (1984, 1988, 1992, 2000, 2008), garnering a total of 12 medals – four gold, four silver, and four bronze.

The Eagles also welcomed Bruno Darzi as associate head coach. Darzi coached three-time Olympians Vlad Polyakov (Kazakhstan) and Arlene Semeco (Venezuela) and has vast international experience, serving as Uruguay’s coach at the 2019 Pan American Games and World Junior Swimming championships. Craig Dolloff also joined Dara Torres‘ staff at Boston College as an assistant coach, working with the divers. Dolloff brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Heights, working with a wide variety of divers, from age group and through Olympic Trials qualifiers.