Hubi Kos Shares Story of Bob Bowman’s Mental Training at Work

While Michael Phelps was training for the 2008 Olympic Games, there was a practice in which Bob Bowman broke his swimmer’s goggles on purpose so Phelps would know what it was like to swim with water in them. Cut to the 200 Fly at the 2008 Olympic Games and Phelps’ goggles filled with water.

Phelps didn’t panic and went on to win the event, 1 of 8 he earned gold medals in at the meet.

16 years later, Bob Bowman is still finding unique ways to prepare his athletes mentally for the challenges they may face at an Olympic Games and still come out on top. Hubert Kos, who trained with Bowman leading into Paris and earned a gold medal in the 200 back, shares a story of how Bowman helped him prepare for adversity.

Watch SwimSwam’s full interview with Hubi Kos here.

Khase Calisz
1 hour ago

#MentalRevolution

