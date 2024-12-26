Katie Grimes After SC Worlds: “This was a great start to the quad”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
2x Olympian Katie Grimes is walking away from Budapest with a hat trick of medals, one of each color, plus a world record as a part of the women’s 4×200 free relay. Coming off of this performance, Grimes is set to join the Virginia Cavaliers for their spring semester.