FGCU’s Betzer, Ackley Sweep Weekly ASUN Swim & Dive Honors

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Bailey Betzer and Izzy Ackley swept the Atlantic Sun Conference women’s swimming and diving awards for the second time this year. This is the 73rd swimmer of the week and 62nd diver of the week for FGCU, the most in conference history.

This is the third ASUN swimmer of the week award for Ackley, the most in a single season since fellow Eagle and 2020 Tokyo Olympian Petra Halmai during the 2021-22 campaign. Betzer claims her second diver of the week award. This feat was accomplished twice last year by the divers who eventually won the ASUN championships on both boards.

Betzer won on the 1-meter at the Eagles Holiday Splash with a score of 242.25, 15.10 points ahead of second place. Betzer already has a zone cut on the 1-meter.

Ackley won three individual events, the 25 back, 50 back, and 75 back, while swimming the backstroke leg of the winning 200 medley relay team.

The Eagles return to the pool for the Triple Distance Invitational Jan. 4, 2025.