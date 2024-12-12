2024 SC World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
It’s time for another early morning… or mid-afternoon or normal morning, depending on where you are reading from. Day 3 Prelims of the 2024 Short Course World Championships are upon us, and it is going to be a star-studded morning.
Regan Smith is the top seed in two events. The women’s 50 backstroke and the women’s 200 butterfly. As long as she makes it through in both, the backstroke event will have a semi-final this evening, and the butterfly has the finals tonight. It is going to be a busy day for the American swimmer.
We will also see fellow Americans Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh will also be swimming prelims this morning, with both of them competing in the women’s 100 IM.
On the men’s side, World Junior Record Holder Isaac Cooper of Australia will be swimming the 50 backstroke prelims as the top seed by a little over two tenths of a second.
Canadian Ilya Kharun is swiming the men’s 200 fly, and if his 50 fly on the mixed relay was any judge of what we can expect to see today, it’s going to be fast.
World Record holder in the 50 fly, Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, will be competing in the men’s 100 IM, where Leon Marchand’s withdrawal makes him the top seed.
The final individual event will be the prelims of the men’s 400 freestyle will star American Kieran Smith as the top seed.
The last event of the morning is the women’s 4×200 free relay.
Women’s 50 Backstroke
- World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022
- World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis (ITA), 2024
- World Championship Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022
- 2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25
Men’s 50 Backstroke
- World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2022
- World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper (AUS), 2022
- World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014
- 2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64
Women’s 200 Butterfly
- World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014
- World Junior Record: 2:02.52 – Luying Chen (CHN), 2024
- World Championship Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014
- 2022 World Champion: Dakota Luther (USA) – 2:03.37
Men’s 200 Butterfly
- World Record: 1:46.85 – Tomoru Honda (JPN), 2022
- World Junior Record: 1:49.61 – Junder Chen (CHN), 2018
- World Championship Record: 1:48.24 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018
- 2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos (RSA) – 1:48.27
Women’s 100 IM
- World Record: 55.98 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024
- World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020
- World Championship Record: 56.70 — Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014
- 2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53
Men’s 100 IM
- World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020
- World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- World Championship Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018
- 2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97
Men’s 400 Freestyle
- World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2012
- World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates (RSA), 2021
- World Championship Record: 55.70 – 3:34.01, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2018
- 2022 World Champion: Kieran Smith (USA), 3:34.38
Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay
- World Record: 7:30.87, Australia – 2022
- World Championship Record: 7:30.87, Australia – 2022
- 2022 World Champion: Australia, 7:30.87