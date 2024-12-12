2024 SC World Championships: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 Short Course World Championships

It’s time for another early morning… or mid-afternoon or normal morning, depending on where you are reading from. Day 3 Prelims of the 2024 Short Course World Championships are upon us, and it is going to be a star-studded morning.

Regan Smith is the top seed in two events. The women’s 50 backstroke and the women’s 200 butterfly. As long as she makes it through in both, the backstroke event will have a semi-final this evening, and the butterfly has the finals tonight. It is going to be a busy day for the American swimmer.

We will also see fellow Americans Kate Douglass and Gretchen Walsh will also be swimming prelims this morning, with both of them competing in the women’s 100 IM.

On the men’s side, World Junior Record Holder Isaac Cooper of Australia will be swimming the 50 backstroke prelims as the top seed by a little over two tenths of a second.

Canadian Ilya Kharun is swiming the men’s 200 fly, and if his 50 fly on the mixed relay was any judge of what we can expect to see today, it’s going to be fast.

World Record holder in the 50 fly, Switzerland’s Noe Ponti, will be competing in the men’s 100 IM, where Leon Marchand’s withdrawal makes him the top seed.

The final individual event will be the prelims of the men’s 400 freestyle will star American Kieran Smith as the top seed.

The last event of the morning is the women’s 4×200 free relay.

Women’s 50 Backstroke

World Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022

World Junior Record: 26.08 – Sara Curtis (ITA), 2024

World Championship Record: 25.25 – Maggie MacNeil (CAN), 2022

2022 World Champion: Maggie MacNeil (CAN) – 25.25

Men’s 50 Backstroke

World Record: 22.11 – Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2022

World Junior Record: 22.52 – Isaac Cooper (AUS), 2022

World Championship Record: 22.22 – Florent Manaudou (FRA), 2014

2022 World Champion: Ryan Murphy (USA)- 22.64

Women’s 200 Butterfly

World Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014

World Junior Record: 2:02.52 – Luying Chen (CHN), 2024

World Championship Record: 1:59.61 – Mireia Belmonte Garcia (ESP), 2014

2022 World Champion: Dakota Luther (USA) – 2:03.37

Men’s 200 Butterfly

World Record: 1:46.85 – Tomoru Honda (JPN), 2022

World Junior Record: 1:49.61 – Junder Chen (CHN), 2018

World Championship Record: 1:48.24 – Daiya Seto (JPN), 2018

2022 World Champion: Chad le Clos (RSA) – 1:48.27

Women’s 100 IM

World Record: 55.98 — Gretchen Walsh (USA), 2024

(USA), 2024 World Junior Record: 57.59 – Anastasiya Shkurdai (BLR)- 2020

World Championship Record: 56.70 — Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2014

2022 World Champion: Marrit Steenbergen (NED)— 57.53

Men’s 100 IM

World Record: 49.28 — Caeleb Dressel (USA), 2020

World Junior Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

World Championship Record: 50.63 — Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 2018

2022 World Champion: Thomas Ceccon, (ITA) — 50.97

Men’s 400 Freestyle

World Record: 3:32.25, Yannick Agnel (FRA), 2012

World Junior Record: 3:37.92 – Matthew Sates (RSA), 2021

World Championship Record: 55.70 – 3:34.01, Danas Rapsys (LTU), 2018

2022 World Champion: Kieran Smith (USA), 3:34.38

Women’s 4×200 Freestyle Relay