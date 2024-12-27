Carles Coll Marti on Surprise 200 Breast World Title: “I wish Marchand was here”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Carles Coll Marti won the men’s 200 breast world title out of lane 2 in Budapest, swimming a controlled race the whole way through and besting the next competitor by just .3. The Virginia Tech Hokie was excited and grateful for the opportunity to compete against the best in the world, but lamented that one of the best was missing.
“I wish (Leon) Marchand was here, he’s really really fast. I would have loved to race with him.”
Coll Marti is the first Spanish man to win an individual short course world title.
