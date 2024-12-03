Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 4-10

The second batch of mid-season invites is here. The biggest meet to watch is the Minnesota Invite which is highlighted by Cal.

The first round of mid-season meets saw some fast swimming. How might this weekend match up? Destin Lasco posted a 1:38.34 last year in the 200 backstroke, a time that would be 5th in the NCAA this season if he replicates the time exactly. Lasco won the 200 back and 200 IM NCAA titles last spring with a 1:35.37 in the 200 back and a 1:37.91 in the 200 IM.

Isabelle Stadden is a name to watch on the women’s side as she returned for her 5th year with Cal. She cracked the 1:50 mark in the 200 back at the meet last year, something only five women have done through the first set of mid-season swims.

Also highlighting this week’s schedule is the dual meet between Army and Navy. The two teams lead the Patriot League on both sides. Navy has won the men’s conference title in every season since 2004. Army sent a swimmer to NCAAs last year and welcomed Johnny Crush this fall. Crush has already put his name in the school record books. The Navy women have also been dominant at the Patriot League Championships, winning every conference title since 2012.

SwimSwam Pre-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Meet Date Men Women
Army vs Navy 12/5 Y Y
Indiana vs Cincinnati 12/6 Y
Minnesota Invitational (Cal 12/4-7 Y Y
Diving – Rhode Island, UMass Amherst, La Salle 12/7 Y Y
MIT Midseason Invitational 12/6-12/8 Y Y
Gompei Invitational 12/6-12/8 Y Y
Maine State Meet 12/6-12/7 Y Y
Rhode Island vs Northeastern 12/7 Y
Vermont vs UConn 12/7 Y
Utah Tech vs Northern Arizona 12/6-12/7 Y
Rutgers Invitational (dive) 12/5-7
Miami Ohio Invite 12/5-7 Y Y
Princeton Big Al Invitational 12/6-8 Y Y
Yale vs Southern Connecticut 12/4-5 Y Y
Denison Invitational (Denison, Eastern Michigan, 12/5-12/7 Y Y
Drexel vs Lehigh 12/7 Y Y
UMBC Diving Invitational 12/7 Y Y
Westchester vs. Delaware 12/6 Y Y
South Dakota St. v. Omaha 12/6 Y Y
Northern Iowa Diving Invite 12/7 Y Y
Delta State Invite 12/9-12 Y Y
Zippy Invite (Akron) 12/5-8 Y Y
ECAC Championships 12/6-8 Y
UMBC vs Frostburg 12/7 Y Y
Riverside Diving Invite 12/5-7 Y
Chapman vs San Diego 12/7 Y
California Baptist vs Biola 12/7 Y Y
Grand Canyon, Ottawa, Arizona Christian 12/7 Y Y
Kansas v Rockhurst 12/7 Y

