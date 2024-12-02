Gretchen Walsh, Kate Douglass Confirmed As U.S Entries In 100 IM For SC Worlds

Virginia training partners Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass have been confirmed as the U.S. women’s entrants in the 100 IM at the 2024 Short Course World Championships. The original U.S. roster released by USA Swimming did not include entries for the 100 IM on either the men’s or women’s side.

At this time, USA Swimming declined to release final entries for the championship.

Walsh and Douglass electrified the 100 IM this fall. At the Shanghai stop of the Swimming World Cup, Douglass became the second-fastest performer in history, setting an American record of 56.99. Hours later in a time trial at the Virginia vs. Florida short-course meters dual meet, Walsh destroyed Douglass’ American record and Katinka Hosszu’s world record (56.51), becoming the first sub-56 second swimmer with a 55.98.

Walsh’s swim from the time trial has been approved in the last two weeks, opening the door for her to swim the event at Short Course Worlds.

Douglass won the women’s rankings at the 2024 Short Course World Cup and along with breaking the 200 breaststroke world record multiple times, lowered her 100 IM best to 56.57, just off Hosszu’s now former world record.

World Aquatics posted Douglass’ event lineup earlier this week, including the 100 IM. She is slated to race the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 IM, and 200 IM in Budapest.

Walsh was originally entered in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 100 freestyle. However, World Aquatics posted Regan Smith‘s event lineup on social media, including the 50 fly, implying Walsh has opted out of the event as there are only two entries per country – though World Aquatics has likewise declined to share finalized entries.

The other factor to consider is that with Torri Huske dropping out of the meet, a spot is open in the 100 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Walsh joined Huske in the Olympic 100 freestyle final and may want to try her hand at the event in short-course meters. Walsh does not have a recorded 100 freestyle time in short-course meters.

Being entered in the 100 IM gives Walsh and Douglass the option to swim the event, though it does not commit them to anything–either could choose to scratch the event in favor of another. The women’s 100 IM competition begins on Thursday, Dec. 12. The semifinals are in the same session as the women’s 100 freestyle final. As for potential conflicts for the 100 IM final, it is in the same session as the women’s 200 breaststroke final, women’s 100 butterfly semifinal, and mixed 4×50 freestyle relay final.