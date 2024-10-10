U.S. Names 32-Swimmer Roster for 2024 Short Course World Championships

USA Swimming has announced its roster for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships that will be held from December 10th-15th at the Duna Arena in Budapest Hungary.

The roster of 16 men and 16 women include 21 swimmers who represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The big names include Gretchen Walsh, who broke the World Record in the 100 fly in long course at the U.S. Olympic Trials and is arguably better in short course; 200 breaststroke Olympic champion Kate Douglass; 100 fly Olympic champion Torri Huske, and breaststroke World Record holder Lilly King.

This will also be the first big international championship for 11-time Short Course World Championship medalist Michael Andrew after his coaching change – though he still has not announced who his new trainer will be.

Other big-name Olympians on the roster include 8-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, Carson Foster, Alex Shackell, and Jack Alexy. Smith, a decorated long course swimmer, has never opted to race at the Short Course World Championship meet, though she has been eligible several times.

Kieran Smith, who won three gold medals, including the 400 free individually, at the last edition is also on the roster.

A number of active NCAA swimmers are included on the list. The meet is one of the exception events outside of bona fide NCAA competition that is cleared for NCAA qualifying times.

Current NCAA swimmers include Jack Aikins, Alexy, Charlie Clark, Luke Hobson, Matt King, Daniel Matheson, Dare Rose, Phoebe Bacon, Jillian Cox, Kate Hurst, Huske, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Emma Weber.

The Walsh sisters and Weber all swim for the four-time defending NCAA Champions the University of Virginia.

Matheson and AJ Pouch are both making their senior international debuts at World Aquatics competitions for Team USA.

The 32-swimmer team is the largest allowed by USA Swimming rules. To be eligible, swimmers had to be members of the 2024-2025 National Team. They were then chosen based on the fastest long course times in the qualifying period, which was January 1, 2024 through August 24, 2024 (the same period as the National Team selection).

The U.S. led the medals table at the last edition of this meet in 2022 with 17 gold and 36 total medals. They have had the most gold medals at every Short Course Worlds since 2014 (Brazil won 7, US 2) and the most total medals at every edition since 2008 (Great Britain won 24, US 17).

The meet will take place December 10-15.

Men’s Roster

Women’s Roster