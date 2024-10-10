U.S. Names 32-Swimmer Roster for 2024 Short Course World Championships

USA Swimming has announced its roster for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships that will be held from December 10th-15th at the Duna Arena in Budapest Hungary.
The roster of 16 men and 16 women include 21 swimmers who represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The big names include Gretchen Walsh, who broke the World Record in the 100 fly in long course at the U.S. Olympic Trials and is arguably better in short course; 200 breaststroke Olympic champion Kate Douglass; 100 fly Olympic champion Torri Huske, and breaststroke World Record holder Lilly King.
This will also be the first big international championship for 11-time Short Course World Championship medalist Michael Andrew after his coaching change – though he still has not announced who his new trainer will be.
Other big-name Olympians on the roster include 8-time Olympic medalist Regan Smith, Carson Foster, Alex Shackell, and Jack Alexy. Smith, a decorated long course swimmer, has never opted to race at the Short Course World Championship meet, though she has been eligible several times.
Kieran Smith, who won three gold medals, including the 400 free individually, at the last edition is also on the roster.
A number of active NCAA swimmers are included on the list. The meet is one of the exception events outside of bona fide NCAA competition that is cleared for NCAA qualifying times.
Current NCAA swimmers include Jack Aikins, Alexy, Charlie Clark, Luke Hobson, Matt King, Daniel Matheson, Dare Rose, Phoebe Bacon, Jillian Cox, Kate Hurst, Huske, Alex Walsh, Gretchen Walsh, and Emma Weber.
The Walsh sisters and Weber all swim for the four-time defending NCAA Champions the University of Virginia.
Matheson and AJ Pouch are both making their senior international debuts at World Aquatics competitions for Team USA.
The 32-swimmer team is the largest allowed by USA Swimming rules. To be eligible, swimmers had to be members of the 2024-2025 National Team. They were then chosen based on the fastest long course times in the qualifying period, which was January 1, 2024 through August 24, 2024 (the same period as the National Team selection).
The U.S. led the medals table at the last edition of this meet in 2022 with 17 gold and 36 total medals. They have had the most gold medals at every Short Course Worlds since 2014 (Brazil won 7, US 2) and the most total medals at every edition since 2008 (Great Britain won 24, US 17).
Men’s Roster
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Training Location
|College Affiliation
|Jack Aikins
|100/200 BK
|Atlanta, Ga.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’26
|Jack Alexy
|50/100 FR
|Mendham, N.J.
|University of California-Berkeley
|California, ’25
|Michael Andrew
|50/100 BR
|Encinitas, Calif.
|MA Swim Academy
|N/A
|Hunter Armstrong
|50/100 BK
|Dover, Ohio
|California Aquatics
|Ohio State, ’24
|Shaine Casas
|200 IM
|McAllen, Texas
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Charlie Clark
|1500 FR
|Sandusky, Ohio
|Ohio State University
|Ohio State, ’24
|Carson Foster
|200/400 IM
|Cincinnati, Ohio
|Longhorn Aquatics
|Texas, ’24
|Chris Guiliano
|50/100 FR
|Douglassville, Pa.
|Notre Dame University
|Notre Dame, ’25
|Zach Harting
|100 FL
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Cardinal Aquatics
|Louisville, ’19
|Luke Hobson
|200 FR
|Reno, Nev.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ’25
|Trenton Julian
|200 FL
|Glendale, Calif.
|Mission Viejo Nadadores
|California, ’21
|Matt King
|Relay
|Snohomish, Wash.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ’25
|Daniel Matheson
|800/1500 FR
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Arizona State University
|Arizona State, ’25
|AJ Pouch
|200 BR
|Henderson, Nev.
|Virginia Tech
|Virginia Tech, ’24
|Dare Rose
|50/100 FL
|Jersey City, N.J.
|California Aquatics
|California, ’24
|Kieran Smith
|200/400 FR
|Ridgefield, Conn.
|Gator Swim Club
|Florida, ’22
Women’s Roster
|Name
|Event(s)
|Hometown
|Training Location
|College Affiliation
|Phoebe Bacon
|200 BK
|Chevy Chase, Md.
|Wisconsin Aquatics
|Wisconsin, ’24
|Katharine Berkoff
|100 BK
|Missoula, Mont.
|Wolfpack Elite
|NC State, ’23
|Lilla Bognar
|400 IM
|Travelers Rest, S.C.
|Team Greenville
|Florida, ’29
|Jillian Cox
|1500 FR
|Cedar Park, Texas
|University of Texas
|Texas, ’28
|Kate Douglass
|50/100 FR; 200 BR; 200 IM
|Pelham, N.Y.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’23
|Katie Grimes
|800 FR; 400 IM
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|Virginia, ’28
|Kate Hurst
|1500 FR
|Hillsdale, N.J.
|University of Texas
|Texas, ’28
|Torri Huske
|100 FR; 100 FL
|Arlington, Va.
|Stanford
|Stanford, ’25
|Lilly King
|50/100 BR
|Evansville, Ind.
|Indiana Swim Club
|Indiana, ’19
|Paige Madden
|200/400/800 FR
|Mobile, Ala.
|Sun Devil Swimming
|Virginia, ’21
|Alex Shackell
|200 FL
|Carmel, Ind.
|Carmel Swim Club
|California, ’29
|Regan Smith
|50/100/200 BK; 200 FL
|Lakeville, Minn.
|Longhorn Aquatics
|N/A
|Alex Walsh
|200 BR; 200 IM
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’24
|Gretchen Walsh
|50 FR; 50/100 FL
|Nashville, Tenn.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’25
|Emma Weber
|100 BR
|Denver, Colo.
|University of Virginia
|Virginia, ’26
|Claire Weinstein
|200/400 FR
|White Plains, N.Y.
|Sandpipers of Nevada
|California, ’29
Gonna be rough medley relays for men’s US
Why? Just curious
Not sure about that and the one really in doubt is breastroker as usual in men’s side.
Wait until the other rosters are announced you’ll probably be feeling better about your medleys.
So where the heck has Guiliano been training? I’ve missed that, if it’s been announced
Also, interesting that Paige is still listed as Sun Devil Swimming
Will MA even make finals?
Surprised he’s even on the team with five athletes ranked ahead of him.
This looks like the best SCM squad we have ever seen for Team USA
Would’ve been perfect if we had Beata Nelson at least once…
Womens medley relay record to be crushed
I just did the math using converted best times (flat start or relay) and the theoretical absolute best relay the USA could put forth would be a 1:39.60 using Gretchen Walsh, Lilly King, Alex Shackell, and Kate Douglass. Obviously this doesn’t take into account whether Regan Smith and especially Torri Huske have gotten better since their last SC 50’s, or that Lilly King is slower than she used to be. The WR is a 1:42.35.
Also worth noting that a free relay of Berkoff, A. Walsh, G. Walsh, and Douglass would add up to 1:31.22 when the WR is 1:32.50. Alex Walsh does have a better split than Huske in the 50 free as of right now.
Berkoff, G. Walsh, Douglass, Huske is 3:23.54 in the 400 free relay with a current WR of 3:25.43
Berkoff, King, G. Walsh, and Douglass would be 3:38.77 in the 400 medley relay when the current WR is 3:44.35
G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Huske, and Weinstein would be 7:28.38 in the 800 free relay when the world record is 7:30.87
There’s no single gender 4×50 medleys this year so Australia gets to keep their WR.
That sucks, why not?