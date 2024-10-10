Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

U.S. Names 32-Swimmer Roster for 2024 Short Course World Championships

Comments: 17

USA Swimming has announced its roster for the 2024 World Short Course Swimming Championships that will be held from December 10th-15th at the Duna Arena in Budapest Hungary.

The roster of 16 men and 16 women include 21 swimmers who represented the United States at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The big names include Gretchen Walsh, who broke the World Record in the 100 fly in long course at the U.S. Olympic Trials and is arguably better in short course; 200 breaststroke Olympic champion Kate Douglass; 100 fly Olympic champion Torri Huske, and breaststroke World Record holder Lilly King.

This will also be the first big international championship for 11-time Short Course World Championship medalist Michael Andrew after his coaching change – though he still has not announced who his new trainer will be.

Other big-name Olympians on the roster include 8-time Olympic medalist Regan SmithCarson Foster, Alex Shackell, and Jack Alexy. Smith, a decorated long course swimmer, has never opted to race at the Short Course World Championship meet, though she has been eligible several times.

Kieran Smith, who won three gold medals, including the 400 free individually, at the last edition is also on the roster.

A number of active NCAA swimmers are included on the list. The meet is one of the exception events outside of bona fide NCAA competition that is cleared for NCAA qualifying times.

Current NCAA swimmers include Jack Aikins, Alexy, Charlie ClarkLuke HobsonMatt KingDaniel MathesonDare RosePhoebe BaconJillian CoxKate Hurst, Huske, Alex WalshGretchen Walshand Emma Weber.

The Walsh sisters and Weber all swim for the four-time defending NCAA Champions the University of Virginia.

Matheson and AJ Pouch are both making their senior international debuts at World Aquatics competitions for Team USA.

The 32-swimmer team is the largest allowed by USA Swimming rules. To be eligible, swimmers had to be members of the 2024-2025 National Team. They were then chosen based on the fastest long course times in the qualifying period, which was January 1, 2024 through August 24, 2024 (the same period as the National Team selection).

The U.S. led the medals table at the last edition of this meet in 2022 with 17 gold and 36 total medals. They have had the most gold medals at every Short Course Worlds since 2014 (Brazil won 7, US 2) and the most total medals at every edition since 2008 (Great Britain won 24, US 17).

The meet will take place December 10-15.

Men’s Roster

Name Event(s) Hometown Training Location College Affiliation
Jack Aikins 100/200 BK Atlanta, Ga. University of Virginia Virginia, ’26
Jack Alexy 50/100 FR Mendham, N.J. University of California-Berkeley California, ’25
Michael Andrew 50/100 BR Encinitas, Calif. MA Swim Academy N/A
Hunter Armstrong 50/100 BK Dover, Ohio California Aquatics Ohio State, ’24
Shaine Casas 200 IM McAllen, Texas Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Charlie Clark 1500 FR Sandusky, Ohio Ohio State University Ohio State, ’24
Carson Foster 200/400 IM Cincinnati, Ohio Longhorn Aquatics Texas, ’24
Chris Guiliano 50/100 FR Douglassville, Pa. Notre Dame University Notre Dame, ’25
Zach Harting 100 FL Huntsville, Ala. Cardinal Aquatics Louisville, ’19
Luke Hobson 200 FR Reno, Nev. University of Texas Texas, ’25
Trenton Julian 200 FL Glendale, Calif. Mission Viejo Nadadores California, ’21
Matt King Relay Snohomish, Wash. Indiana Swim Club Indiana, ’25
Daniel Matheson 800/1500 FR Peoria, Ariz. Arizona State University Arizona State, ’25
AJ Pouch 200 BR Henderson, Nev. Virginia Tech Virginia Tech, ’24
Dare Rose 50/100 FL Jersey City, N.J. California Aquatics California, ’24
Kieran Smith 200/400 FR Ridgefield, Conn. Gator Swim Club Florida, ’22

Women’s Roster

Name Event(s) Hometown Training Location College Affiliation
Phoebe Bacon 200 BK Chevy Chase, Md. Wisconsin Aquatics Wisconsin, ’24
Katharine Berkoff 100 BK Missoula, Mont. Wolfpack Elite NC State, ’23
Lilla Bognar 400 IM Travelers Rest, S.C. Team Greenville Florida, ’29
Jillian Cox 1500 FR Cedar Park, Texas University of Texas Texas, ’28
Kate Douglass 50/100 FR; 200 BR; 200 IM Pelham, N.Y. University of Virginia Virginia, ’23
Katie Grimes 800 FR; 400 IM Las Vegas, Nev. Sandpipers of Nevada Virginia, ’28
Kate Hurst 1500 FR Hillsdale, N.J. University of Texas Texas, ’28
Torri Huske 100 FR; 100 FL Arlington, Va. Stanford Stanford, ’25
Lilly King 50/100 BR Evansville, Ind. Indiana Swim Club Indiana, ’19
Paige Madden 200/400/800 FR Mobile, Ala. Sun Devil Swimming Virginia, ’21
Alex Shackell 200 FL Carmel, Ind. Carmel Swim Club California, ’29
Regan Smith 50/100/200 BK; 200 FL Lakeville, Minn. Longhorn Aquatics N/A
Alex Walsh 200 BR; 200 IM Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ’24
Gretchen Walsh 50 FR; 50/100 FL Nashville, Tenn. University of Virginia Virginia, ’25
Emma Weber 100 BR Denver, Colo. University of Virginia Virginia, ’26
Claire Weinstein 200/400 FR White Plains, N.Y. Sandpipers of Nevada California, ’29

In This Story

17
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

17 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Fake Gregg Troy
1 hour ago

Gonna be rough medley relays for men’s US

2
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Fake Gregg Troy
47 minutes ago

Why? Just curious

0
0
Reply
Lisa
Reply to  Fake Gregg Troy
42 minutes ago

Not sure about that and the one really in doubt is breastroker as usual in men’s side.

Last edited 41 minutes ago by Lisa
0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Fake Gregg Troy
28 minutes ago

Wait until the other rosters are announced you’ll probably be feeling better about your medleys.

0
0
Reply
bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

So where the heck has Guiliano been training? I’ve missed that, if it’s been announced

Also, interesting that Paige is still listed as Sun Devil Swimming

Last edited 1 hour ago by bobthebuilderrocks
4
-1
Reply
Khachaturian
1 hour ago

Will MA even make finals?

1
-2
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  Khachaturian
31 minutes ago

Surprised he’s even on the team with five athletes ranked ahead of him.

0
-1
Reply
swimgeek
1 hour ago

This looks like the best SCM squad we have ever seen for Team USA

5
-2
Reply
Khase Calisz
Reply to  swimgeek
1 hour ago

Would’ve been perfect if we had Beata Nelson at least once…

7
-3
Reply
Owlmando
1 hour ago

Womens medley relay record to be crushed

2
0
Reply
doe
Reply to  Owlmando
41 minutes ago

I just did the math using converted best times (flat start or relay) and the theoretical absolute best relay the USA could put forth would be a 1:39.60 using Gretchen Walsh, Lilly King, Alex Shackell, and Kate Douglass. Obviously this doesn’t take into account whether Regan Smith and especially Torri Huske have gotten better since their last SC 50’s, or that Lilly King is slower than she used to be. The WR is a 1:42.35.

0
-1
Reply
doe
Reply to  doe
37 minutes ago

Also worth noting that a free relay of Berkoff, A. Walsh, G. Walsh, and Douglass would add up to 1:31.22 when the WR is 1:32.50. Alex Walsh does have a better split than Huske in the 50 free as of right now.

0
0
Reply
doe
Reply to  doe
29 minutes ago

Berkoff, G. Walsh, Douglass, Huske is 3:23.54 in the 400 free relay with a current WR of 3:25.43

0
0
Reply
doe
Reply to  doe
16 minutes ago

Berkoff, King, G. Walsh, and Douglass would be 3:38.77 in the 400 medley relay when the current WR is 3:44.35

0
0
Reply
doe
Reply to  doe
2 minutes ago

G. Walsh, A. Walsh, Huske, and Weinstein would be 7:28.38 in the 800 free relay when the world record is 7:30.87

0
0
Reply
Troyy
Reply to  doe
32 minutes ago

There’s no single gender 4×50 medleys this year so Australia gets to keep their WR.

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Troyy
0
0
Reply
doe
Reply to  Troyy
8 seconds ago

That sucks, why not?

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!