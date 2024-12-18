2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
Courtesy: Nick Starcevich
The 2024 Short Course World Championships did not disappoint and will be a meet to remember after a stunning 30 world records were broken in Budapest. With this meet finished, all super-suited short course world records are now wiped away never to be heard from again. Right?
Technically yes, this is true. All ratified short course world records have now been set in textile suits. The last two to fall were the women’s 50 fly, which Gretchen Walsh broke twice, and the men’s 200 free, which Luke Hobson also broke twice.
However, there is technically a “world’s fastest time” in short course meters that is still super-suited, and is over a second faster than the ratified world record.
The men’s 4x50m freestyle relay currently has a ratified world record of 1:21.80, set by the Americans at the 2018 Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China.
Caeleb Dressel led off, and he was followed by three more NCAA standouts, Ryan Held, Jack Conger and Michael Chadwick.
However, due to this event not being added to the World Aquatics list of recognized world records until July 25th, 2013, the “world’s fastest time” set by France at the 2008 European Short Course Championships is still significantly faster than the U.S. was in 2018.
That French squad featured the same group that won silver at the 2008 Olympics in the 4×100 free relay: Alain Bernard, Fabien Gilot, Amaury Leveaux, and Frederick Bousquet combined for a blistering time of 1:20.77.
A video of this remarkable relay is provided below:
Jordan Crooks‘ newly minted world record of 19.90 in the 50 free was a jaw-dropping performance and appears to be a near-flawless race. It makes it hard to believe that Leveaux and Bousquet were ripping 19s from a relay start 16 years ago, before anybody even kicked underwater to the 15-meter mark.
Split Comparison:
|France, 2008
|USA, 2018
|Alain Bernard – 20.64
|Caeleb Dressel – 20.43
|Fabien Gilot – 20.33
|Ryan Held – 20.25
|Amaury Leveaux – 19.93
|Jack Conger – 20.59
|Frederick Bousquet – 19.87
|Michael Chadwick – 20.53
|Total – 1:20.77
|Total – 1:21.80
It’ll clearly take an unforeseen set of four men to break this mark and it may not happen for a very, very long time. Time will tell what this unratified supersuited world record’s fate is.
Wow ! This video reminds me the era where there was a huge competition in the sprint events in the French Championships and the relay battles between France, USA, Australia and Russia sometimes.
I’ve been quite convinced for a while this might last longer than Zhang Lin’s 800FR WR.
Heck, even Piersol’s 200BK
Anything lasting longer than Zhan Lin’s 800FR WR requires someone to break this WR, which won’t happen, because this is the one supersuit record that is literally impossible to achieve for anyone not wearing a supersuit.
Interesting things from a time ago. False start drop rope, not too many walk up starts, no high speed cameras above. I wonder how deep the pool was?
You can see Levaux just come up and smash into the bow wave behind, mental stuff.
It’s against the law to say those four names together without also saying Lezak.