Kate Douglass on Team USA: “The world doesn’t get to see just how good we are at short course”

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Kate Douglass was one of three American women who earned 7 medals in Budapest last week, amassing 5 individual medals and breaking 4 world records. Douglass emphasized that because the United States largely trains and competes in yards, the world doesn’t often get to see just how good Americans can be in short course. So when USA does compete in short course meters… this happens.

