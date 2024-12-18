Duna Arena Is Now Home To 62 Swimming World Records, #2 All-Time

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- 10-15 December 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Ungheria
- SCM (25m)
One of the most incredible meets in swimming history just came to an end. Prior to the Short Course World Championships, we made a list of all the world records that were set in Budapest’s Duna Arena and it turned out that the pool has some special aura, since 33 world records had been set there coming into last week.
We thought that could be because of the crowd, like for the 2017 LCM Worlds, or because of the habit of big meets being hosted there, with many major championships to go along with the ISL in 2019 and 2020. However, other factors that might propel world records at Duna Arena are that athletes’ accommodations are nearby and that the pool is frequently referred to as one swimmers from around the globe love to compete in.
One thing is sure: the Duna Arena represents a big part of swimming history.
MOST RECOGNIZED WRs SET IN A POOL
- Rome’s Foro Italico – 68 WR between 1960 and 2022
- Budapest’s Duna Arena – 62 WR between 2017 and 2024
- North Sydney Olympic Pool – 45 between 1956 and 1978
Duna Arena is now ranked second as the pool where most world records were set with a total of 62. Ranking first is Rome’s Foro Italico, where 68 world records were set.
North Sydney Olympic Pool, known for its record of world record, as it counts 86 WR, is third in the ranking, as some of those performances were not recognized as official by FINA/World Aquatics.
Moreover, we have to consider the fact that most of the records established in Rome (43) were set during the 2009 World Champs, where super-suits were allowed. In addition to this, North Sydney Pool wouldn’t fit today’s requirements, being filled with saltwater, rather than chlorinated pool water, which provided more buoyancy for athletes.
MOST CURRENT WR SET IN A POOL
- Budapest’s Duna Arena – 28
as of December 2024
Before the meet, there were 10 unbeaten world records set in Duna Arena, among 33 ever established here. Now, Caeleb Dressel‘s records in the men’s 100 fly and 50 free were beaten by Noe Ponti and Jordan Crooks, but tons of new records were set, there are 28 current world records.
- 20 of them are for LCM vs 42 SCM
- Freestyle leads the strokes ranking with 13 records, followed by fly and back with 12 and breast with 9
- 34 world records were set by women, 24 by men (plus 4 from mixed relays)
* Current records
ALL RECORD SET AT 2024 WORLDS CHAMPS BUDAPEST (25m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|50 Butterfly (Women)
|24.02
|Gretchen Walsh
|10 December 2024 (Heats)
|25m
|400 Freestyle (Women)*
|3:50.25
|Summer McIntosh
|10 December 2024
|25m
|50 Butterfly (Women)
|23.94
|Gretchen Walsh
|10 December 2024 (SemiFinals)
|25m
|50 Butterfly (Men)
|21.43
|Noe Ponti
|10 December 2024 (SemiFinals)
|25m
|200 Individual Medley (Women)*
|2:01.63
|Kate Douglass
|10 December 2024
|25m
|4 × 100 Freestyle Relay (Women)*
|3:25.01
|Kate Douglass (50.95), Katharine Berkoff (51.38), Alex Shackell (52.01), Gretchen Walsh (50.67)
|10 December 2024
|25m
|4 × 100 Freestyle Relay (Men)*
|3:01.66
|Jack Alexy (45.05), Luke Hobson (45.18), Kieran Smith (46.01), Chris Guiliano (45.42)
|10 December 2024
|25m
|50 Butterfly (Men)*
|21.32
|Noè Ponti
|11 December 2024
|25m
|200 Butterfly (Women)*
|1:59.32
|Summer McIntosh
|12 December 2024
|25m
|100 Individual Medley (Women)
|55.71
|Gretchen Walsh
|12 December 2024 (Semifinals)
|25m
|4 × 200 Freestyle Relay* (Women)
|7:30.13
|Alex Walsh (1:53.25), Paige Madden (1:53.18), Katie Grimes (1:53.39), Claire Weinstein (1:50.31)
|12 December 2024
|25m
|100 Butterfly (Women)
|53.24
|Gretchen Walsh
|13 December 2024 (Heats)
|25m
|100 Butterfly (Women)
|52.87
|Gretchen Walsh
|13 December 2024 (Semifinals)
|25m
|200 Breaststroke (Women)*
|2:12.50
|Kate Douglass
|13 December 2024
|25m
|50 Backstroke (Women)*
|25.23
|Regan Smith
|13 December 2024
|25m
|100 Individual Medley* (Women)
|55.11
|Gretchen Walsh
|13 December 2024
|25m
|200 Freestyle (Men)
|1:38.91
|Luke Hobson
|13 December 2024
|25m
|4 × 200 Freestyle Relay (Men)*
|6:40.51
|Luke Hobson (1:38.91), Carson Foster (1:40.77), Shaine Casas (1:40.34), Kieran Smith (1:40.49)
|13 December 2024
|25m
|50 Freestyle (Men)
|20.08
|Jordan Crooks
|14 December 2024 (Heats)
|25m
|50 Freestyle (Men)*
|19.90
|Jordan Crooks
|14 December 2024 (Semifinals)
|25m
|100 Butterfly (Women)
|52.71
|Gretchen Walsh
|14 December 2024
|25m
|50 Freestyle (Women)
|22.87
|Gretchen Walsh
|14 December 2024 (Semifinals)
|25m
|100 Butterfly (Men)*
|47.71
|Noè Ponti
|14 December 2024
|25m
|400 Individual Medley (Women)*
|4:15.48
|Summer McIntosh
|14 December 2024
|25m
|50 Freestyle (Women)*
|22.83
|Gretchen Walsh
|15 December 2024
|25m
|200 Backstroke (Women)*
|1:58.04
|Regan Smith
|15 December 2024
|25m
|200 Freestyle (Men)*
|1:38.61
|Luke Hobson
|15 December 2024
|25m
|100 Backstroke (Women)*
|54.02
|Regan Smith
|15 December 2024
|25m
|4 × 100 Medley Relay (Women)*
|3:40.41
|USA
Regan Smith (54.02), Lilly King (1:03.02), Gretchen Walsh (52.84), Kate Douglass (50.53)
|15 December 2024
|25m
|4 × 100 Medley Relay (Men)*
|3:18.68
|NEUTRAL ATHLETES B
Miron Lifintsev (49.31), Kirill Prigoda (55.15), Andrei Minakov (48.80), Egor Kornev (45.42)
|15 December 2024
|25m
Below there are the 32 (+1) world records set before the SCM 2024 Worlds at the Duna Arena.
2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BUDAPEST (50m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|100 Freestyle (Women)*
|51.71
|Sarah Sjostrom
|July 23, 2017
|50m
|50 Breaststroke (Men)
|26.10
|Adam Peaty
|July 25, 2017
|50m
|50 Breaststroke (Men)*
|25.95
|Adam Peaty
|July 25, 2017
|50m
|100 Breaststroke (Women)*
|1:04.13
|Lilly King
|July 25, 2017
|50m
|4×100 Medley Relay (Mixed)
|3:40.28
|USA – Ryan Murphy, Kevin Cordes,Kelsi Worrell, Mallory Comerford
|July 26, 2017
|50m
|4×100 Medley Relay (Mixed)
|3:38.56
|USA – Matt Grevers, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel, Simone Manuel
|July 26, 2017
|50m
|100 Backstroke (Women)
|58.10
|Kylie Masse
|July 27, 2017
|50m
|4×100 Freestyle Relay (Mixed)
|3:19.60
|USA – Caeleb Dressel, Nathan Adrian, Mallory Comerford, Simone Manuel
|July 29, 2017
|50m
|50 freestyle (women)
|23.67
|Sarah Sjostrom
|July 29, 2017
|50m
|50 breaststroke (women)
|29.40
|Lilly King
|July 30, 2017
|50m
|4×100 medley (women)
|3:51.55
|USA – Kathleen Baker, Lilly King, Kelsi Worrell, Simone Manuel
|July 30, 2017
|50m
2nd LEG OF WORLD CUP SERIES 2018 (25m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|400 Freestyle (Women)
|3:53.97
|Wang Jianjiahe
|4 ottobre 2018
|25m
|50 Breaststroke (Women)
|28.56
|Alia Atkinson
|6 ottobre 2018
|25m
|50 Butterfly (Men)
|21.75
|Nicholas Santos
|6 ottobre 2018
|25m
INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE SEASON 1, 2019 (25m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|100 Backstroke (Women)
|54.89
|Minna Atherton
|27 ottobre 2019 – ISL Regular season
|25m
INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE SEASON 2, 2020 (25m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|50 Backstroke (Women)
|25.60
|Kira Toussaint
|14 novembre 2020 – ISL Semifinale 1
|25m
|100 Breaststroke (Men)
|55.49
|Adam Peaty
|15 novembre 2020 – ISL Semifinale 1
|25m
|100 Medley (Men)
|49.88
|Caeleb Dressel
|16 novembre 2020 – ISL Semifinale 2
|25m
|50 Freestyle (Men)
|20.16
|Caeleb Dressel
|21 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE
|25m
|100 Butterfly (Men)
|47.78
|Caeleb Dressel
|21 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE
|25m
|100 Backstroke (Men)
|48.58
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|21 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE
|25m
|4x100 Medley (Women)
|3:44.52
|USA (Cali Condors) – Olivia Smoliga, Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, Erika Brown
|21 novembre 2020- ISL FINALE
|25m
|100 Breaststroke (Men)
|55.41
|Adam Peaty
|22 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE
|25m
|100 Medley (Men)*
|49.28
|Caeleb Dressel
|22 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE
|25m
2021 EUROPEAN CHAMPS BUDAPEST (50m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|50 Backstroke (Men)
|23.93
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|17 maggio 2021
|50m
|50 Backstroke (Men)
|23.80
|Kliment Kolesnikov
|18 maggio 2021
|50m
|4×200 Freestyle (Mixed) *- not recognized by WA
|7:26.67
|Gran Bretagna- Tom Dean, James Guy, Abbie Wood, Freya Anderson
|18 Maggio 2021
|50m
|50 Breaststroke (Women)
|29.30
|Benedetta Pilato
|22 maggio 2021
|50m
2022 WORLD CHAMPS BUDAPEST (50m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|100 Backstroke (Men)*
|51.60
|Thomas Ceccon
|20 giugno 2022
|50m
|200 Butterfly (Men)*
|1:50.34
|Kristof Milak
|21 giugno 2022
|50m
|4×100 Freestyle (Mixed)
|3:19.38
|Australia – Jack Cartwright, Kyle Chalmers, Madison Wilson , Mollie O’Callaghan
|24 giugno 2022
|50m
3rd LEG OF WORLD CUP SERIES 2023 (50m)
|EVENT
|Time
|Swimmer
|Date
|Course
|50 Backstroke (Women)*
|26.86
|Kaylee McKeown
|20 October 2023
|50m
|100 Backstroke (Women)
|57.33
|Kaylee McKeown
|21 ottobre 2023
|50m
