Duna Arena Is Now Home To 62 Swimming World Records, #2 All-Time

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

One of the most incredible meets in swimming history just came to an end. Prior to the Short Course World Championships, we made a list of all the world records that were set in Budapest’s Duna Arena and it turned out that the pool has some special aura, since 33 world records had been set there coming into last week.

We thought that could be because of the crowd, like for the 2017 LCM Worlds, or because of the habit of big meets being hosted there, with many major championships to go along with the ISL in 2019 and 2020. However, other factors that might propel world records at Duna Arena are that athletes’ accommodations are nearby and that the pool is frequently referred to as one swimmers from around the globe love to compete in.

One thing is sure: the Duna Arena represents a big part of swimming history.

MOST RECOGNIZED WRs SET IN A POOL

  1. Rome’s Foro Italico – 68 WR between 1960 and 2022
  2. Budapest’s Duna Arena – 62 WR between 2017 and 2024
  3. North Sydney Olympic Pool – 45 between 1956 and 1978

Duna Arena is now ranked second as the pool where most world records were set with a total of 62. Ranking first is Rome’s Foro Italico, where 68 world records were set.

North Sydney Olympic Pool, known for its record of world record, as it counts 86 WR, is third in the ranking, as some of those performances were not recognized as official by FINA/World Aquatics.

Moreover, we have to consider the fact that most of the records established in Rome (43) were set during the 2009 World Champs, where super-suits were allowed. In addition to this, North Sydney Pool wouldn’t fit today’s requirements, being filled with saltwater, rather than chlorinated pool water, which provided more buoyancy for athletes.

MOST CURRENT WR SET IN A POOL

  1. Budapest’s Duna Arena – 28 

as of December 2024

Before the meet, there were 10 unbeaten world records set in Duna Arena, among 33 ever established here. Now, Caeleb Dressel‘s records in the men’s 100 fly and 50 free were beaten by Noe Ponti and Jordan Crooks, but tons of new records were set, there are 28 current world records.

  • 20 of them are for LCM vs 42 SCM
  • Freestyle leads the strokes ranking with 13 records, followed by fly and back with 12 and breast with 9
  • 34 world records were set by women, 24 by men (plus 4 from mixed relays)

* Current records

ALL RECORD SET AT 2024 WORLDS CHAMPS BUDAPEST (25m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
50 Butterfly (Women) 24.02 Gretchen Walsh 10 December 2024 (Heats) 25m
400 Freestyle (Women)* 3:50.25 Summer McIntosh 10 December 2024 25m
50 Butterfly (Women) 23.94 Gretchen Walsh 10 December 2024 (SemiFinals) 25m
50 Butterfly (Men) 21.43 Noe Ponti 10 December 2024 (SemiFinals) 25m
200 Individual Medley (Women)* 2:01.63 Kate Douglass 10 December 2024 25m
4 × 100 Freestyle Relay (Women)* 3:25.01 Kate Douglass (50.95), Katharine Berkoff (51.38), Alex Shackell (52.01), Gretchen Walsh (50.67) 10 December 2024 25m
4 × 100 Freestyle Relay (Men)* 3:01.66 Jack Alexy (45.05), Luke Hobson (45.18), Kieran Smith (46.01), Chris Guiliano (45.42) 10 December 2024 25m
50 Butterfly (Men)* 21.32 Noè Ponti 11 December 2024 25m
200 Butterfly (Women)* 1:59.32 Summer McIntosh 12 December 2024 25m
100 Individual Medley  (Women) 55.71 Gretchen Walsh 12 December 2024 (Semifinals) 25m
4 × 200 Freestyle Relay* (Women) 7:30.13 Alex Walsh (1:53.25), Paige Madden (1:53.18), Katie Grimes (1:53.39), Claire Weinstein (1:50.31) 12 December 2024 25m
100 Butterfly (Women) 53.24 Gretchen Walsh 13 December 2024 (Heats) 25m
100 Butterfly  (Women) 52.87 Gretchen Walsh 13 December 2024 (Semifinals) 25m
200 Breaststroke (Women)* 2:12.50 Kate Douglass 13 December 2024 25m
50 Backstroke (Women)* 25.23 Regan Smith 13 December 2024 25m
100 Individual Medley* (Women) 55.11 Gretchen Walsh 13 December 2024 25m
200 Freestyle (Men) 1:38.91 Luke Hobson 13 December 2024 25m
4 × 200 Freestyle Relay (Men)* 6:40.51 Luke Hobson (1:38.91), Carson Foster (1:40.77), Shaine Casas (1:40.34), Kieran Smith (1:40.49) 13 December 2024 25m
50 Freestyle (Men) 20.08 Jordan Crooks 14 December 2024 (Heats) 25m
50 Freestyle  (Men)* 19.90 Jordan Crooks 14 December 2024 (Semifinals) 25m
100 Butterfly (Women) 52.71 Gretchen Walsh 14 December 2024 25m
50 Freestyle (Women) 22.87 Gretchen Walsh 14 December 2024 (Semifinals) 25m
100 Butterfly (Men)* 47.71 Noè Ponti 14 December 2024 25m
400 Individual Medley (Women)* 4:15.48 Summer McIntosh 14 December 2024 25m
50 Freestyle (Women)* 22.83 Gretchen Walsh 15 December 2024 25m
200 Backstroke (Women)* 1:58.04 Regan Smith 15 December 2024 25m
200 Freestyle (Men)* 1:38.61 Luke Hobson 15 December 2024 25m
100 Backstroke (Women)* 54.02 Regan Smith 15 December 2024 25m
4 × 100 Medley Relay (Women)* 3:40.41 USA

Regan Smith (54.02), Lilly King (1:03.02), Gretchen Walsh (52.84), Kate Douglass (50.53)

 15 December 2024 25m
4 × 100 Medley Relay (Men)* 3:18.68 NEUTRAL ATHLETES B
Miron Lifintsev (49.31), Kirill Prigoda (55.15), Andrei Minakov (48.80), Egor Kornev (45.42)		 15 December 2024 25m

Below there are the 32 (+1) world records set before the SCM 2024 Worlds at the Duna Arena.

2017 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS BUDAPEST (50m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
100 Freestyle (Women)* 51.71 Sarah Sjostrom July 23, 2017 50m
50 Breaststroke (Men) 26.10 Adam Peaty July 25, 2017 50m
50 Breaststroke (Men)* 25.95 Adam Peaty July 25, 2017 50m
100 Breaststroke (Women)* 1:04.13 Lilly King July 25, 2017 50m
4×100 Medley Relay (Mixed) 3:40.28 USA – Ryan MurphyKevin Cordes,Kelsi WorrellMallory Comerford July 26, 2017 50m
4×100 Medley Relay (Mixed) 3:38.56 USA – Matt GreversLilly KingCaeleb DresselSimone Manuel July 26, 2017 50m
100 Backstroke (Women) 58.10 Kylie Masse July 27, 2017 50m
4×100 Freestyle Relay (Mixed) 3:19.60 USA – Caeleb Dressel, Nathan AdrianMallory ComerfordSimone Manuel July 29, 2017 50m
50 freestyle (women) 23.67 Sarah Sjostrom July 29, 2017 50m
50 breaststroke (women) 29.40 Lilly King July 30, 2017 50m
4×100 medley (women) 3:51.55 USA – Kathleen BakerLilly KingKelsi WorrellSimone Manuel July 30, 2017 50m

2nd LEG OF WORLD CUP SERIES 2018 (25m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
400 Freestyle (Women)
 3:53.97 Wang Jianjiahe 4 ottobre 2018 25m
50 Breaststroke (Women)
 28.56 Alia Atkinson 6 ottobre 2018 25m
50 Butterfly (Men) 21.75 Nicholas Santos 6 ottobre 2018 25m

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE SEASON 1, 2019 (25m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
100 Backstroke (Women) 54.89 Minna Atherton 27 ottobre 2019 – ISL Regular season 25m

INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE SEASON 2, 2020 (25m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
50 Backstroke (Women) 25.60 Kira Toussaint 14 novembre 2020 – ISL Semifinale 1 25m
100 Breaststroke (Men) 55.49 Adam Peaty 15 novembre 2020 – ISL Semifinale 1 25m
100 Medley (Men) 49.88 Caeleb Dressel 16 novembre 2020 – ISL Semifinale 2 25m
50 Freestyle (Men) 20.16 Caeleb Dressel 21 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE 25m
100 Butterfly (Men) 47.78 Caeleb Dressel 21 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE 25m
100 Backstroke (Men) 48.58 Kliment Kolesnikov 21 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE 25m
4x100 Medley (Women)  3:44.52 USA (Cali Condors) – Olivia SmoligaLilly KingKelsi DahliaErika Brown 21 novembre 2020- ISL FINALE 25m
100 Breaststroke (Men)  55.41 Adam Peaty 22 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE 25m
100 Medley (Men)* 49.28 Caeleb Dressel 22 novembre 2020 – ISL FINALE 25m

2021 EUROPEAN CHAMPS BUDAPEST (50m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
50 Backstroke (Men) 23.93 Kliment Kolesnikov 17 maggio 2021 50m
50 Backstroke (Men)
 23.80 Kliment Kolesnikov 18 maggio 2021 50m
4×200 Freestyle (Mixed) *- not recognized by WA
 7:26.67 Gran Bretagna- Tom DeanJames GuyAbbie WoodFreya Anderson 18 Maggio 2021 50m
50 Breaststroke (Women) 29.30 Benedetta Pilato 22 maggio 2021 50m

2022 WORLD CHAMPS BUDAPEST (50m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
100 Backstroke (Men)* 51.60 Thomas Ceccon 20 giugno 2022 50m
200 Butterfly (Men)*
 1:50.34 Kristof Milak 21 giugno 2022 50m
4×100 Freestyle (Mixed) 3:19.38 Australia – Jack CartwrightKyle ChalmersMadison Wilson , Mollie O’Callaghan 24 giugno 2022 50m

3rd LEG OF WORLD CUP SERIES 2023 (50m)

EVENT Time Swimmer Date Course
50 Backstroke (Women)*

 

 26.86 Kaylee McKeown 20 October  2023 50m
100 Backstroke (Women) 57.33 Kaylee McKeown 21 ottobre 2023 50m

1
Long Strokes
1 hour ago

I love telling non-swimmers that a pool is fast/slow. They don't get it 😂

2
-1
Reply

