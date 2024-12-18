New Adelaide Aquatic Center’s Pools Filled For First Time

The South Australia Department for Infrastructure and Transport announced that pools in its new aquatic center were filled for the first time this week.

This year, the government agency tore down the Adelaide Aquatic Center, and it is building a new one in its place.

The $135 million project, which is expected to be open by next summer, includes a 10-lane 50-meter pool and a 25-meter pool expected to be used for competition. It will also have a rehabilitative pool, a learn-to-swim pool, and indoor and outdoor splash areas.

Currently, the city’s primary competition venue is the YMCA-operated Adelaide is the SA Aquatic & Leisure Centre. It recently hosted the 2024 Australian Short Course Championships as well as the 2022 Long Course Championships.

Adelaide is also home to the Thebarton Aquatic Center, which was recently renovated. It is temporarily hosting some of the 2,000 Adelaide Aquatic Center swimmers during the construction of the new pools.

South Australia Infrastructure Tom Koustantonis told 9News that the project is on time and on budget thus far. The project is supporting 1,500 jobs.

“This is a sustainably designed swimming centre, being built responsibly using locally sourced, low-carbon materials wherever possible. It’s a win for local jobs and a win for the environment,” Koustantonis said.