Siobhann Haughey Wins 3-Straight Short Course World Titles to Mark the 23rd Time In History

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 10-15, 2024
- Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary
- SCM (25m)
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Prelims Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Finals Live Recap: Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6
- Full Results (PDF)
Last week at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, Siobhan Haughey won her 3rd straight World Title in the women’s 200 freestyle. How hard is it to be at the top of the world in your event for three straight meets, at least 4 years? In the history of Short Course Worlds, 17 meets, it has been done 23 times, nine by women.
Notice I said 23 times and not 23 people. This is because there are a few individuals who have done it multiple times in different events. Ryan Lochte, for instance, appears on the list in all three IM events.
Who else has done it? More men than women have accomplished 3-peats with 10 men and seven women making the list.
Men
|Athlete
|Event
|Years
|Yuri Prilukov (RUS)
|400 Free
|2004
|2006
|2008
|1500 Free
|2004
|2006
|2008
|Radoslaw Kawecki (POL)
|200 Back
|2012
|2014
|2016
|Nicholas Santos (BRA)
|50 Fly
|2018
|2021
|2022
|Lars Frolander (SWE)
|100 Fly
|1997
|1999
|2000
|Chad le Clos (RSA)
|100 Fly
|2012
|2014
|2016
|2018
|James Hickman (GBR)
|200 Fly
|1997
|1999
|2000
|2002
|2004
|Ryan Lochte (USA)
|100 IM
|2008
|2010
|2012
|200 IM
|2006
|2008
|2010
|2012
|400 IM
|2006
|2008
|2010
|Matthew Dunn (AUS)
|200 IM
|1995
|1997
|1999
|400 IM
|1995
|1997
|1999
|Daiya Seto (JPN)
|400 IM
|2012
|2014
|2016
|2018
|2021
|2022
Women
|Athlete
|Event
|Years
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED)
|50 Free
|2014
|2016
|2018
|Chen Hua (CHN)
|800 Free
|1999
|2000
|2002
|Alia Atkinson (JAM)
|100 Breast
|2015
|2016
|2018
|Jenny Thompson USA)
|100 Fly
|1997
|1999
|2000
|Martina Moracova (RUS)
|100 IM
|1999
|2000
|2002
|Katinka Hosszu
|100 IM
|2012
|2014
|2016
|2018
|200 IM
|2014
|2016
|2018
|Yana Klochkova
|400 IM
|1999
|2000
|2002
|Siobhan Haughey
|200 Free
|2021
|2022
|2024
IM events are the most popular events with three-peats, with 10 of the 23 instances coming in one of the three IM distances. Haughey is the first 200 freestyler to earn this accomplishment.
There are numerous athletes that have won two in a row, and a few that have won three or more, but they were non-consecutive. One of the most notable examples of this is Chad le Clos in the 200 fly, which he won in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2022.
There are a few athletes who have won two-in-a-row and will get their chance to add their name to the list at the 2026 Short Course Worlds.
On the men’s side, the only potential three-peat is Jordan Crooks in the 50 free, which he won in 2022 and this year.
The women have the potential to add three athletes. Lani Pallister has the chance in the 800 free, Ruta Meilutyte has two-in-a-row in the 50 breast, and Kate Douglass has two chances in the 200 breast and 200 IM. Haughey also has the potential to add her name to the significantly shorter list of four-time champs that is only 5 athletes long.
First to do it in the 200 Free too!