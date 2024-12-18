Siobhann Haughey Wins 3-Straight Short Course World Titles to Mark the 23rd Time In History

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last week at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, Siobhan Haughey won her 3rd straight World Title in the women’s 200 freestyle. How hard is it to be at the top of the world in your event for three straight meets, at least 4 years? In the history of Short Course Worlds, 17 meets, it has been done 23 times, nine by women.

Notice I said 23 times and not 23 people. This is because there are a few individuals who have done it multiple times in different events. Ryan Lochte, for instance, appears on the list in all three IM events.

Who else has done it? More men than women have accomplished 3-peats with 10 men and seven women making the list.

Men

Athlete Event Years Yuri Prilukov (RUS) 400 Free 2004 2006 2008 1500 Free 2004 2006 2008 Radoslaw Kawecki (POL) 200 Back 2012 2014 2016 Nicholas Santos (BRA) 50 Fly 2018 2021 2022 Lars Frolander (SWE) 100 Fly 1997 1999 2000 Chad le Clos (RSA) 100 Fly 2012 2014 2016 2018 James Hickman (GBR) 200 Fly 1997 1999 2000 2002 2004 Ryan Lochte (USA) 100 IM 2008 2010 2012 200 IM 2006 2008 2010 2012 400 IM 2006 2008 2010 Matthew Dunn (AUS) 200 IM 1995 1997 1999 400 IM 1995 1997 1999 Daiya Seto (JPN) 400 IM 2012 2014 2016 2018 2021 2022

Women

Athlete Event Years Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 50 Free 2014 2016 2018 Chen Hua (CHN) 800 Free 1999 2000 2002 Alia Atkinson (JAM) 100 Breast 2015 2016 2018 Jenny Thompson USA) 100 Fly 1997 1999 2000 Martina Moracova (RUS) 100 IM 1999 2000 2002 Katinka Hosszu 100 IM 2012 2014 2016 2018 200 IM 2014 2016 2018 Yana Klochkova 400 IM 1999 2000 2002 Siobhan Haughey 200 Free 2021 2022 2024

IM events are the most popular events with three-peats, with 10 of the 23 instances coming in one of the three IM distances. Haughey is the first 200 freestyler to earn this accomplishment.

There are numerous athletes that have won two in a row, and a few that have won three or more, but they were non-consecutive. One of the most notable examples of this is Chad le Clos in the 200 fly, which he won in 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2022.

There are a few athletes who have won two-in-a-row and will get their chance to add their name to the list at the 2026 Short Course Worlds.

On the men’s side, the only potential three-peat is Jordan Crooks in the 50 free, which he won in 2022 and this year.

The women have the potential to add three athletes. Lani Pallister has the chance in the 800 free, Ruta Meilutyte has two-in-a-row in the 50 breast, and Kate Douglass has two chances in the 200 breast and 200 IM. Haughey also has the potential to add her name to the significantly shorter list of four-time champs that is only 5 athletes long.