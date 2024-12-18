Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Queensland Championships Photo Fishbowl: Elite Edition

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Queensland Championships are over the halfway mark with the 7-day competition coming to a close on Friday, December 20th.

Photographer Nardia Mulkerrins (@photosbynardia) has been keeping us close to the action all week long, giving us a glimpse into the high-octane action across the entire age group spectrum.

Kyle Chalmers, Mollie O’Callaghan and Jenna Forrester were among the elite Australian superstars who dove in thus far at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre. Re-live some of their swims with our photo fishbowl – elite edition.

Shayna Jack & Jamie Jack, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Shayna Jack, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Jamie Jack (R) & Kalani Ireland, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Jamie Jack, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Kai Taylor, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Rikako Ikee, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Bailey Lello, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Kai Taylor, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

St. Andrew’s Relay, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Flynn Southam, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Kyle Chalmers, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Mollie O’Callaghan, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

