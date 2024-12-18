Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2024 Queensland Championships Photo Fishbowl: Age Grouper Edition

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Queensland Championships are over the halfway mark with the 7-day competition coming to a close on Friday, December 20th.

Photographer Nardia Mulkerrins (@photosbynardia) has been keeping us close to the action all week long, giving us a glimpse into the high-octane action across the entire age group spectrum.

Kyle Chalmers, Mollie O’Callaghan and Jenna Forrester were among the elite Australian superstars who dove in thus far at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre. Re-live some of their swims with our photo fishbowl – elite edition.

Now check out some of the poolside and swim photos among the budding stars diving in at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Grayson Coulter, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Montana Atkinson, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Yi Pu, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Kevin Zhang, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Monique Wieruszowski, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Karl Albertyn, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Sienna Harben, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Yi Ming, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Madeleine McTernan, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Alyssa Lawson, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Nicholas Layton, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Koa Stotz, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Madeleine McTernan, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Ryan Bambach, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Amelie Smith, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Eloise, McLlenan, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Yi Ming Chen, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Leny Grigor, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Roxanne Albertyn, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Thomas Raymond, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Muran Tian, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Molly Walker, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Fang Xu, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

 

Leny Grigor, Nardia Mulkerrins, @photosbynardia

