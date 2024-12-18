2024 Queensland Championships Photo Fishbowl: Age Grouper Edition

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Queensland Championships are over the halfway mark with the 7-day competition coming to a close on Friday, December 20th.

Photographer Nardia Mulkerrins (@photosbynardia) has been keeping us close to the action all week long, giving us a glimpse into the high-octane action across the entire age group spectrum.

Kyle Chalmers, Mollie O’Callaghan and Jenna Forrester were among the elite Australian superstars who dove in thus far at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre. Re-live some of their swims with our photo fishbowl – elite edition.

Now check out some of the poolside and swim photos among the budding stars diving in at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.