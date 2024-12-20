Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Leny Grigor Becomes #2 Aussie 15-Yr-Old 200 IMer In History

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw multiple Queensland State and Queensland All Comers Records go down through the first six days of the 2024 Queensland Championships and one more bit the dust on the final night of action.

Racing in the boys’ 14-year-old 50m breaststroke, Somerset’s Cohen Tarrant stopped the clock at a time of 30.27 to grab the gold. His outing overtook the previous Queensland state record of 30.34 Andre Venter established at last year’s edition of the competition.

Somerset swept the podium with Koa Stotz snagging silver and Riley Johnston bagging bronze in respective efforts of 30.41 and 30.75.

Last night 15-year-old Leny Grigor hit a new Queensland and All Comers Record in the boys’ 200m breast and tonight the Somerset ace added to his medal haul.

Grigor took on his age group’s 200m IM where he produced a gold medal-worthy result of 2:04.81, beating the field by over 3 seconds.

The next-closest swimmer was Arial Muchirahondo of New Zealand who touched in 2:07.99 followed by record-breaking rising star Lincoln Wearing who hit 2:08.15.

Grigor’s result checks in as a huge new personal best, crushing his previous career-quickest outing of 2:07.59 from April’s Australian Age Championships.

Grigor now ranks as the #2 Australian 15-year-old 200m IMer in history, sitting only behind age record holder Jayden Hadler‘s 2:03.76 from 2008.

Additional Notes

  • Southport’s Sienna Walo clocked 32.50 to win the women’s 19&O 50m breaststroke.
  • Oscar Kolenbet of Southside Aquatics turned in a time of 30.32 to take the 15-year-old boys’ 50m breast.
  • Japan’s Wako Mizutani logged 33.85 to take the girls’ 50m breast gold.

											
										


				


				
									

						

							
0

						

					Leave a Reply

								    

    
    

                    

                            

            

                

                                            

                             Subscribe
                            
                        

                                            

                                                
                    

                

                                                    

                                                    

                                
Notify of 

                                

                                    
                                

                                                                    
                                                                    

                                    
                                

                                                                    

                                        
                                        
                                    

                                                                

                                                

                            

                                        

                                        

                        

                            

                                            
                                        

                        

                    

                    
                                        
                    
                

                        

                
                    

                        

                

                    

                        0 Comments                    

                                        

                    

                                                    

                                

                                                        

                                

                                                        

                                                                        newest
                                                                        
                                

                                                                            oldest
                                                                                most voted
                                                                        

                            

                                                

                

                

                    
 Inline Feedbacks                    

                    
View all comments

                

                                

                                        

                                            

                

            

                

        

    

    

    
								
								

					

										

						
						

					

				

									

						
About Retta Race

						

													
Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.
Read More »

						

					

											
									

		

			

					

				

					
Don't want to miss anything?


Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!



  





  

				
 
				

					
Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

					
Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!