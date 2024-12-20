Leny Grigor Becomes #2 Aussie 15-Yr-Old 200 IMer In History

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw multiple Queensland State and Queensland All Comers Records go down through the first six days of the 2024 Queensland Championships and one more bit the dust on the final night of action.

Racing in the boys’ 14-year-old 50m breaststroke, Somerset’s Cohen Tarrant stopped the clock at a time of 30.27 to grab the gold. His outing overtook the previous Queensland state record of 30.34 Andre Venter established at last year’s edition of the competition.

Somerset swept the podium with Koa Stotz snagging silver and Riley Johnston bagging bronze in respective efforts of 30.41 and 30.75.

Last night 15-year-old Leny Grigor hit a new Queensland and All Comers Record in the boys’ 200m breast and tonight the Somerset ace added to his medal haul.

Grigor took on his age group’s 200m IM where he produced a gold medal-worthy result of 2:04.81, beating the field by over 3 seconds.

The next-closest swimmer was Arial Muchirahondo of New Zealand who touched in 2:07.99 followed by record-breaking rising star Lincoln Wearing who hit 2:08.15.

Grigor’s result checks in as a huge new personal best, crushing his previous career-quickest outing of 2:07.59 from April’s Australian Age Championships.

Grigor now ranks as the #2 Australian 15-year-old 200m IMer in history, sitting only behind age record holder Jayden Hadler‘s 2:03.76 from 2008.

Additional Notes