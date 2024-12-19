Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lincoln Wearing Downs Grant Hackett Record On Day 6 Of QLD Championships

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

We saw the penultimate night of action take place at the 2024 Queensland Championships with several notable age groupers continuing to make their marks at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

On-fire 12-year-old Grayson Coulter made some noise in the boys’ 50m butterfly, topping his age group’s podium in a time of 26.62.

That beat the field by over a second, with Japan’s Minato Katayama next to the wall in 27.70 followed by Sunny Kito who touched in 29.24.

As for Coulter of New Zealand, the budding star’s performance established a new Queensland State Record, overtaking Thomas Hauck‘s former standard of 27.81 put on the books in 2016. Katayama’s time also dipped under that former benchmark.

Lincoln Wearing of Chandler dominated the 15-year-old boys’ 1500m freestyle. He stopped the clock at 15:28.90 as the sole competitor of the field under the 16:00 barrier.

Wearing’s effort was not only a new lifetime best but it also surpassed the Queensland State Record of 15:30.63 Olympic icon Grant Hackett registered just under 30 years ago in 1996.

Wearing now checks in as the 2nd-best 15-year-old 1500m freestyler in Australian swimming history.

Top 5 Australian Boys’ LCM 1500 Freestyle Performers All-Time

  1. Mack Horton – 15:14.73, 2015
  2. Lincoln Wearing – 15:28.90, 2024
  3. Grant Hackett – 15:30.63, 1996
  4. Stephen Holland – 15:31.85, 1973
  5. Sam Short- 15:33.70, 2019

The boys’ 200m breaststroke event for 15-year-ods also saw a record go down, as Somerset’s Leny Grigor established a new Queensland and Australian All Comers Record of 2:16.34.

Grigor split 30.58/34.94/35.44/35.38 to hack over 6 seconds off his previous lifetime best of 2:22.90 put up this past April at the 2024 Australian Age Championships.

The former Australian All Comers Record stood at 2:16.44 Japan’s Kazuki Utsunomiya logged in 2018 so Grigor slice .10 off that previous outing. The former Queensland All Comers Record was 2:18.18 and the former Queensland State Record was 2:18.44.





On the girls’ side, Wako Mizutani of Japan won the 12-year-old 100m breaststroke, registering a time of 1:12.09 to demonstrate her prowess.


The youngster split 33.78/38.31 to get the job done, with teammate Ruda Ikeda touching in 1:13.87 followed by Somerset’s Makyra Meto who collected bronze in 1:18.16.


Mizutani’s time best Olympia Pope‘s Queensland State Record of 1:12.87 logged in 2021.


Additional winners included Japan’s Rikako Ikee hitting a time of 25.90 in the women’s 19&O 50m fly while Chinese swimmer Xu Fang topped the men’s 19&O 50m fly with a time of 24.12 for gold.

											
										


				


									
