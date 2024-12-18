12-Yr-Old Grayson Coulter Posts 53.25 LCM 100 Free At QLD Championships

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Queensland Championships has passed the halfway mark with 12-year-old Grayson Coulter of New Zealand once again stealing the spotlight on day 5.

Coulter took on the 50m backstroke/100m free, making some roaring noise in each. His performances are par for the course for this budding star. You can catch up on previous swims here.

First, in the 50m back for 12-year-olds, Coulter fired off a time of 28.59 to score the sole time of the field under the 30-second barrier.

Levi Thorley was next to the wall in 30.76 while Hunter Bastow clocked 31.25 for bronze.

As for Coulter, his outing beat Olympian Isaac Cooper‘s Queensland Record of 28.67, a time he logged in 2016.

As a side note, 20-year-old Cooper recently revealed he would be taking a ‘big step’ back from swimming.

The boys’ 100m freestyle was Coulter’s next victim, with the Kiwi producing a massive effort of 53.25 for the gold.

Coulter split 25.65/27.60 en route to beating the field by just over 5 seconds. His result erased the former Queensland All Comers Record of 54.81, a benchmark Japan’s Iorni Takeno put on the books in 2022.

For perspective, Coulter’s 53.25 performance would take over the U.S. National Age Group Record by a large margin. That NAG stands at 55.03 from Winn Aung in 2015.

Additional Notes