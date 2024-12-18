Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

12-Yr-Old Grayson Coulter Posts 53.25 LCM 100 Free At QLD Championships

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Queensland Championships has passed the halfway mark with 12-year-old Grayson Coulter of New Zealand once again stealing the spotlight on day 5.

Coulter took on the 50m backstroke/100m free, making some roaring noise in each. His performances are par for the course for this budding star. You can catch up on previous swims here.

First, in the 50m back for 12-year-olds, Coulter fired off a time of 28.59 to score the sole time of the field under the 30-second barrier.

Levi Thorley was next to the wall in 30.76 while Hunter Bastow clocked 31.25 for bronze.

As for Coulter, his outing beat Olympian Isaac Cooper‘s Queensland Record of 28.67, a time he logged in 2016.

As a side note, 20-year-old Cooper recently revealed he would be taking a ‘big step’ back from swimming.

The boys’ 100m freestyle was Coulter’s next victim, with the Kiwi producing a massive effort of 53.25 for the gold.

Coulter split 25.65/27.60 en route to beating the field by just over 5 seconds. His result erased the former Queensland All Comers Record of 54.81, a benchmark Japan’s Iorni Takeno put on the books in 2022.

For perspective, Coulter’s 53.25 performance would take over the U.S. National Age Group Record by a large margin. That NAG stands at 55.03 from Winn Aung in 2015.

Additional Notes

  • Fairholme’s Bryce Krause put up a new Queensland All Comers Record in the boys’ 14-year-old 50m back. He turned in a time of 26.72, beating Rotuhu Teahui’s outing of 26.74 from this past April.
  • Olympian Shayna Jack was in the water again tonight, racing in the women’s 19&O 50m back. Jack notched 29.11 as the bronze medalist behind winner Amber George of New Zealand (28.51) and Hannah Fredericks (28.91) who collected bronze.



											
										


				


									
1

						

    Swimmerfromjapananduk


    
    
    
    
    

    

    




    

    
    

    
    1 hour ago


    


    
    

    
For those curious, this puts him #2 all time 12 year old in the 100 free just behind Iori Takeno’s 53.22




    

    

    

        
    

    
0
0

    

        
    



    

    
About Retta Race

						

													
Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.
Read More »

						

					

											
									

		

			

					

				

					
