12-Yr-OId Grayson Coulter Of NZL Clocks 1:54.40 LCM 200 Freestyle

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Queensland Championships at Brisbane Aquatic Centre are over halfway completed with elite stars to the tune of Mollie O’Callaghan, Shayna Jack, Jamie Jack and Rikako Ikee of Japan taking center stage.

However, the age group set has been putting up some impressive performances throughout the competition with one youngster setting himself apart from the pack in a big way.

New Zealand’s 12-year-old Grayson Coulter has been turning heads with every swim, racking up Queensland All Comers Records in the process.

First, in the boys’ 200m freestyle for his age group, Coulter ripped a monster time of 1:54.40 to grab the gold.

After hitting 1:54.76 in the prelims, the Kiwi shaved another .36 off to carry an over 10-second advantage over the field.

Coulter split 26.07/28.56/29.95/29.82 to utterly destroy the previous Queensland All Comers Record of 1:59.11 Japan’s Kato Kosei put on the books in 2015.

Coulter’s result is especially eye-opening as the 12-year-old’s previous personal best in this 2free rested at the 1:59.68 produced just this past summer. For additional perspective, his time would have obliterated the current U.S. National Age Group Record of 1:59.72 Winn Aung established in 2015.

On day three, Coulter took on the 200m IM/100m fly double, topping the podium in each event.

In the former, Coulter stopped the clock at a massive 2:11.16 to establish a new Queensland All Comers Record. Kosei also held that former benchmark, a time of 2:12.00 logged in 2015.

Coulter’s time in the 100m fly checked in at 58.53, splitting 27.52/31.01 to score the sole time of the field under the 1:00 barrier. His performance handily surpassed Iori Takeno‘s former Queensland All Comers record of 59.50 logged 2 years ago.

Then day four, Coulter tried the boys’ 50m free on for size where he ripped a lifetime best of 24.53 for the gold.

That crushed the former Queensland All Comers Record of 25.16 Japan’s Iori Takeno put on the books in 2022.

For perspective, the U.S. National Age Group Record of 11-12-year-old boys’ 50m freestyle stands at 24.98 from Ronald Dalmacio so Coulter’s outing was nearly half a second under that.