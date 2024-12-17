Ava DiPasquale Breaks LSC Records in 100 IM and 200 IM in Last Meet as a 12-year-old

GSC Gator Holiday Classic

December 6-8 2024

Ocala, FL

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Results

Sarasota Tsunami Swim Teams’s Ava DiPasquale swam her last meet as a 12-year-old at the GSC Gator Holiday Classic hosted by Gator Swim Club. She took full advantage of her last 11-12 meet by breaking two Florida LSC Records.

She has since turned 13.

DiPasquale’s first record of the meet came in the girl’s 200 IM, where she went 2:07.98. The previous record was 2:08.19, set in September of 2005 by Jordan Smith, almost 20 years ago. DiPasquale came into the meet with a best time of 2:10.93 from September. This time ranks her 2nd in the nation for 11-12 girls 200 IM.

She also broke the Florida state record in the 100 IM, setting the #1 time in 11-12 girls age-group in the nation at 59.47. Katie Cronin held the previous record at 59.73 from March of 2014. DiPasquale’s previous best time in the event was 1:02.43 from March of this year.

The rest of DiPasquale’s events were adds from the times she went at the CAT Fall Harvest Championships in early November, where she set four other top-20 times in the 500 free (5:11.06, 6th), 200 fly (2:12.11, 7th), 50 back (28.33, 12th), and 400 IM (4:32.95, 3rd).

Other Notable Swimmers