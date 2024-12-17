Ava DiPasquale Breaks LSC Records in 100 IM and 200 IM in Last Meet as a 12-year-old

GSC Gator Holiday Classic
- December 6-8 2024
- Ocala, FL
- SCY (25 yards)
- Meet Results
Sarasota Tsunami Swim Teams’s Ava DiPasquale swam her last meet as a 12-year-old at the GSC Gator Holiday Classic hosted by Gator Swim Club. She took full advantage of her last 11-12 meet by breaking two Florida LSC Records.
She has since turned 13.
DiPasquale’s first record of the meet came in the girl’s 200 IM, where she went 2:07.98. The previous record was 2:08.19, set in September of 2005 by Jordan Smith, almost 20 years ago. DiPasquale came into the meet with a best time of 2:10.93 from September. This time ranks her 2nd in the nation for 11-12 girls 200 IM.
She also broke the Florida state record in the 100 IM, setting the #1 time in 11-12 girls age-group in the nation at 59.47. Katie Cronin held the previous record at 59.73 from March of 2014. DiPasquale’s previous best time in the event was 1:02.43 from March of this year.
The rest of DiPasquale’s events were adds from the times she went at the CAT Fall Harvest Championships in early November, where she set four other top-20 times in the 500 free (5:11.06, 6th), 200 fly (2:12.11, 7th), 50 back (28.33, 12th), and 400 IM (4:32.95, 3rd).
Other Notable Swimmers
- Makayla Hill, a Swim Florida 12-year-old, picked up 4 top 10 times in the 11-12 girls rankings this season. Her 50 free (24.58, 4th), 100 free (53.17, 6th), 200 free (1:55.70, 4th), 50 back (37.74, 7th). She is also currently ranked 2nd in the 100 breast at 1:06.86 from September.
- 15-year-old Luke McIntosh from Tampa Bay Aquatics dropped almost 3 seconds in his 200 backstroke to go from 1:50.23 to 1:47.54. This time ranks him 20th this season in the 15-16 boys rankings.
- The 1650 freestylers had a good event across the board. 17-year-old Sarasota Sharks senior and Alabama commit Lolly Milbaum dropped almost 20 seconds in her race to go 16:25.32, which ranks her 9th among 17-18 girls in the country this season. Her previous best was 16:42.19 from last December.
- 16-year-old Zoie Fjare went 16:46.50 for 2nd at the meet, and 19th in the 15-16 girl’s rankings this season. This was a 10-second drop for Fjare, who came in at 16:56.99 from March.
- The boy’s 13-14 mile went to 13-year-old Sawyer Hansen of St. Petersburg Aquatics in 16:13.11. This time was good for 12th in the 13-14 rankings this season. This was only the second time he swam the event, but was more than a minute and a half faster than the 17:55.41 he went in December.
- Jackson Irwin won the boys 15 & Over mile. The 16-year-old from the Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team went 15:19.04 to drop almost 20 seconds from his previous best of 15:36.56, and earn the 5th fastest time in the 15-16 age-group this season.
- Cobe Hehenberger, a 15-year-old from Saint Petersburg Aquatics, went 15:29.43 to get 2nd in the event and 14th in the 15-16 boys season rankings. Hehenberger had a previous best of 15:41.98 from March of this year.