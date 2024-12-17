Bill Shaffer, Coach of 6 Florida High School State Championship Teams, Dies, 58

Bill Shaffer, who coached six high school state championship teams in the Tampa area, died on Sunday evening from a heart attack. He was 58 years old.

Shaffer coached for 29 years at the all-boys Jesuit High School in Tampa and for 17 years at the all-girls Academy of the Holy Names.

“Bill’s legacy at Jesuit is in the legions of ‘Men for Others’ he has helped form through the swimming program,” said principal and interim president Mike Scicchitano. “The school is forever grateful for his extraordinary contributions. We are praying for his wife, Liz, the Shaffer family, and all who knew and loved Coach Shaffer.”

The Jesuit boys won Florida Class 2A State titles in 2017, 2018, and 2020, finishing as runners-up in 2021 and 2022. The Holy Names girls are the current three-time defending high school state champions in the 2A girls’ meet. Class 2A is for the state’s larger private high schools, generally.

Shaffer graduated from Tampa Bay’s Chamberlain High School in 1984 and went on to swim at Temple University in Philadelphia. After a brief career as a financial advisor in Tampa, he returned to the sport as a coach, first at the club level. Then in 1995 he shifted his focus to high school coaching, first at Tampa Bay Tech for a year, and then at Jesuit High School.

“However, like all of the greatest coaches, Shaffer’s true legacy isn’t measured in titles won, but in lives impacted,” a statement by the school reads. “Shaffer passed away suddenly on Sunday evening, leaving behind generations of swimmers whose lives were positively influenced.

“Shaffer developed a swimming program based on the belief “swimming is family.” Hundreds of Tigers were a part of that family over three decades, cultivating a brotherhood and absorbing lessons about dedication, generosity, perseverance, and teamwork.”

“Bill was a giant in Florida swimming and a tremendous leader, who had the highest respect among his peers and was admired by his swimmers,” said Jesuit AD Terry Rupp.

“Coach Bill leaves behind a remarkable legacy,” Bowen said. “May he rest in peace.”

Shaffer not only led great teams, but he built a local swimming community of excellence. The teams are roughly twice as big as they were when he took over, and Jesuit’s 2018 state title was the first out of Hillsborough County since the 1940s.