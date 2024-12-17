Parker Wheeler Breaks GA Record in 500 Free at Georgia Senior State

Georgia Senior State Championships

December 6th-8th 2024

Athens, Georgia

SCY (25 yards)

Meet Results: Meet Mobile “2024 Georgia SCSenior State Championships

The Georgia Senior State Championships were held at the beginning og December, and 11-year-old Parker Wheeler went even faster than he did at last month’s Bill Behrens Invitational. He dropped time in all but one of his events, improving his 11-12 boys season-rankings. He also broke his own Georgia LSC record in the 500 freestyle.

His “biggest” swim of the meet was his 500 freestyle, where he broke the Georgia state record. He went 4:51.78, to drop three more seconds from the 4:55.13 he went at Bill Behrens. This time ranks him 2nd in the 11-12 season rankings, and 49th all-time.

Wheeler started the meet with a new personal best in the 200 freestyle, clocking 1:51.08 in the prelims of the event. Due to the senior meet format, Wheeler only got the opportunity to swim in two event finals since there was no age group separation. His 200 free time was a drop of seven-tenths from his previous best of 1:51.79 set in October. He came into the season at 1:57.25 from March of this year. This currently ranks him 4th among 11-12 boys this season, and he’s also the fastest 11-year-old in the country this season.

He also swam the 50 back, where he dropped even more time from the Bill Beherens Invitational to go 25.67 from his 26.16 last month. He sits 3rd this season for the 11-12 boys rankings, and 1st among 11-year-olds

Wheeler also saw new personal bests in the 1000 free, and the 50 flyl. His 1000 time of 10:11.70 was a 24-second drop from the 10:35.75 he went this past October. His 50 fly was 24.57, dropping a few tenths from the 24.89 he went last month. He currently holds the 2nd fastest 1000 free time for 11-12s this season and #1 for 11-year-olds, and he’s also ranked 1st in the 50 fly. His 50 fly time is also tied for 29th all-time for 11-12s.

Other Notable Swims