Parker Wheeler Posts Top Time This Season in Boys’ 11-12 50 Fly

2024 GA Bill Behrens Invitational

November 16-17, 2024

McAuley Aquatic Center – Atlanta, GA

SCY (25 yards)

Results: “2024 Bill Behrens Invitational” on MeetMobile

SwimAtlanta’s Parker Wheeler made a splash at the Bill Behrens Invitational last month, posting a series of national-ranking times in his races across the two-day competition.

The 11-year-old won all eight of his events, turning in lifetime best performances in every swim.

Wheeler’s top performance came in the 50 fly, where he threw down the fastest time this season in the boys’ 11-12 age group. He prevailed in a time of 24.89, topping the national ranking by .17 as he became the only swimmer so far this season to go sub-25.

Wheeler knocked almost a full second off his previous best time of 25.82 and bumped himself up to 74th all-time for 11-12 boys.

Wheeler climbed the national rankings in several of his other swims as well.

His performances in both the 100 free (50.08) and 500 free (4:55.14) marked the 3rd-fastest time in the events this season in the 11-12 age group, and his 100 free ranks 76th all-time.

Wheeler also posted significant time drops in the 50 free (20.03), 50 back (26.16), 100 back (58.25), 100 fly (55.72) and 100 IM (59.03).

On the rankings of top times this season, Wheeler sits at 5th in the 50 back and 100 fly, 9th in the 100 IM, 11th in the 100 back and 19th in the 50 free. He also sits at 85th on the all-time top 100 list in the 50 back.

Other Notable Performers