Parker Wheeler Posts Top Time This Season in Boys’ 11-12 50 Fly

2024 GA Bill Behrens Invitational
- November 16-17, 2024
- McAuley Aquatic Center – Atlanta, GA
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results: “2024 Bill Behrens Invitational” on MeetMobile
SwimAtlanta’s Parker Wheeler made a splash at the Bill Behrens Invitational last month, posting a series of national-ranking times in his races across the two-day competition.
The 11-year-old won all eight of his events, turning in lifetime best performances in every swim.
Wheeler’s top performance came in the 50 fly, where he threw down the fastest time this season in the boys’ 11-12 age group. He prevailed in a time of 24.89, topping the national ranking by .17 as he became the only swimmer so far this season to go sub-25.
Wheeler knocked almost a full second off his previous best time of 25.82 and bumped himself up to 74th all-time for 11-12 boys.
Wheeler climbed the national rankings in several of his other swims as well.
His performances in both the 100 free (50.08) and 500 free (4:55.14) marked the 3rd-fastest time in the events this season in the 11-12 age group, and his 100 free ranks 76th all-time.
Wheeler also posted significant time drops in the 50 free (20.03), 50 back (26.16), 100 back (58.25), 100 fly (55.72) and 100 IM (59.03).
On the rankings of top times this season, Wheeler sits at 5th in the 50 back and 100 fly, 9th in the 100 IM, 11th in the 100 back and 19th in the 50 free. He also sits at 85th on the all-time top 100 list in the 50 back.
Other Notable Performers
- Fifteen-year-old Connor Christopherson won three of his four events, prevailing in the 500 free (4:27.68), 1000 free (9:24.90) and 200 fly (1:48.78), turning in lifetime best times in all three races. His performance in the 500 free landed him a U.S. Open qualifying time, while he also secured a Futures cut in the 1000 free and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 fly.
- James Sorenson, a member of Fowler Fins YMCA, turned in five personal best times and hit YMCA National Short Course Swimming Championships in all six of his events, which included the 100 back (49.71 – PB), 200 back (1:50.59 – PB), 50 free (21.70 – PB), 100 free (47.94 – PB), 200 fly (1:54.90 – PB) and 400 IM (4:10.48 – PB).
- Georgia Coastal Aquatic Team’s Allie Pearson posted a series of top swims, winning three events. The 14-year-old won the 50 free in a season best time of 23.52, landing a Futures qualifying cut, as well as the 100 free in a season best time of 53.14. Pearson also prevailed in the 50 fly with a personal best time of 25.75.
- Eleven-year-old Harper Sampieri enjoyed a tremendous meet, winning all eight of her events in lifetime best performances. She won the 50 free (28.29), 100 free (1:01.41), 200 free (2:16.79), 500 free (6:06.68), 50 back (32.33), 100 back (1:10.66), 50 fly (30.24) and 100 fly (1:08.66).