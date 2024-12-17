Competitor – Design Your Pool, Your Way

Courtesy of Competitor, a SwimSwam partner.

Creating a pool goes beyond the blueprint – it’s about enhancing performance and enjoyment through specific features like lane lines, storage reels, and backstroke flags.

With our Design Your Pool packet, it’s easy to create the perfect swimming environment. This resource is your all-in-one guide to tailoring your pool with the top-quality products and accessories Competitor Swim® is known for. Whether you’re outfitting a competition-grade facility or a training pool, this packet ensures we have the details we need to provide the best solutions for your needs.

Here’s what to expect as you design your ideal pool setup:

Pool Specifications

To ensure the perfect fit for your Competitor products, our packet requires you share the essential details of your pool like the length of your pool, whether you have gutters, and what is needed for your pool, such as lane lines, storage reels, and/or backstroke flags.

Designing Your Lane Lines

Whether showcasing school spirit, team pride, or community identity, adding custom colors, logos, and designs to your pool equipment creates a cohesive and professional appearance for meets, training sessions, or everyday use. With our Design Your Pool packet, we offer the option to customize your lane lanes based on the disc size and colors you want, specifically:

Lane line color

End color

1st color

2nd color

Backstroke marker color

We also ask what lane line tensioner you prefer, our options being the Take Up reel and the EZ-Tensioner.

Choosing Your Storage Reels

Our late line stor-reels protect your lane line investment, maintaining their quality by keeping them safe, untangled, and free from damage. At Competitor, you can choose from three different types of Stor-Lane Reels for indoor or outdoor use.

Classic Stor-Lane Reel – With a PVC core, 5” medical-grade casters, transport handles, and options for 4” or 6” capacities, you can’t go wrong.

– With a PVC core, 5” medical-grade casters, transport handles, and options for 4” or 6” capacities, you can’t go wrong. Classic Plus Stor-Lane Reel – This option features a powder-coated aluminum disk, core and frame, as well as stainless steel casters to offer lasting durability for 4” or 6” capacities.

– This option features a powder-coated aluminum disk, core and frame, as well as stainless steel casters to offer lasting durability for 4” or 6” capacities. Elite Stor-Lane Reel – With the largest capacity, you can easily store up to 15 lanes using this durable powder-coated lane line storage reel with stainless steel casters and a durable enclosed wheel.

If you’re not sure which Stor-Lane Reel to go with, keep in mind that our Elite Stor-Lane Reel can be customized to match your lane lines, team colors, or brand.

Customizing Your Backstroke Flags

Customized backstroke flags not only ensure your pool stands out, but offer practical benefits by improving visibility for swimmers, helping them maintain orientation in the water. At Competitor, our backstroke flags are expertly crafted from durable Oxford nylon to meet FINA, NCAA, USA, and NFHS regulations. They feature easy-to-mount options, including a braided nylon cord with a zinc-plated swivel hook or a take-up reel with a vinyl-coated cable for a secure fit.

With our Design Your Pool packet, you can customize every detail of your backstroke flags, from choosing the size—small or large—to selecting specific colors and even adding a logo for a personalized touch.

Ultimately, we know that properly equipping your aquatic facility is no small task and it can be overwhelming knowing where to start. Our Design Your Pool packet streamlines and simplifies the process, helping you to take the guesswork out of the equation and ensure your facility is equipped with top-quality products designed for performance and durability.

