Mollie O’Callaghan Set For Post-Olympics Debut At 2024 Queensland Championships

2024 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 14th – December 20th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM (50m)

The 2024 Queensland Championships kick off December 14th and the draft entries have been released so we now know who is expected to race at Brisbane Aquatic Centre.

Although the talent is not as deep as has been in the past, primarily since several key swimmers including Ariarne Titmus, are enjoying an Olympic break, there are still some potentially electric matchups about to take place.

A sprinkling of international swimmers will also be woven throughout the affair, including Rikako Ikee of Japan, Carter Swift of New Zealand, and Linnea Mack of the United States.

Closer to home, Olympic champion Mollie O’Callaghan is poised to make her post-Olympics debut, as will relay maestro Shayna Jack alongside brother Jamie Jack.

MOC is entered in the 100m back and 800m free as her individual events and Shayna Jack has just the 50m free in her lineup. Jaime Jack is set to take on the 50m/100m free, 50m back and 50m fly individual races in addition to relays.

Key Entries

Bond – Hannah Casey

Chandler – Chelsea Gubecka, Bailey Lello

Griffith University – Hayley Mackinder, Jade Starr

Japan – Rikako Ikee, Katsumi Nakamura, Ai Soma, Airi Mitsui

Melbourne Vicentre – Nick Sloman

Miami – Olympia Pope

New Zealand – Carter Swift

Somerset – Mark Nikolaev

Somerville House – Grayson Bell, Joshua Conias

St. Andrews – Jack Carr

St. Peters Western – Jaclyn Barclay, Jenna Forrester, Hannah Fredericks, Kai Gilbert, Benjamin Goedemans, Jamie Jack, Shayna Jack, Mollie O’Callaghan, Jamie Perkins, Kai Taylor

Tea Tree Gully – Brittany Castelluzzo

Trinity Aquatics – David Morgan

USA – Linnea Mack

USC Spartans – Abbey Connor, Thomas Nowakowski