Lewis Burras, Freya Colbert Headline 2024 Swim England Winter Championships Entries

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5th – December 8th
- Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 Swim England National Winter Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off on December 5th from Ponds Forge.
Two of the British swimmers headed to the Short Course World Championships, Amelie Blocksidge and Eva Okaro are entered in this 4-day competition, so we’ll see if they make an appearance just days ahead of that competition in Budapest.
Lewis Burras is making his post-Olympic Trials debut while Freya Colbert is coming off impressive performances at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.
National record holder Imogen Clark is expected to race, along with Olympians Alexander Cohoon, Laura Stephens and Luke Greenbank.
Key Entrants
Amelie Blocksidge
Lily Booker
Lewis Burras
Greg Butler
Skye Carter
Imogen Clark
Alexander Cohoon
Freya Colbert
Lauren Cox
Jakob Goodman
Luke Greenbank
Samuel Greenbank
Medi Harris
Charlie Hutchison
Jamie Ingraham
Blythe Kinsman
Fleur Lewis
Joe Litchfield
Hiroko Makino (JPN)
Tyler Melbourne-Smith
Edward Mildred
Max Morgan
Filip Nowacki
Eva Okaro
Honey Osrin
Leah Schlosshan
Lauren Stephens