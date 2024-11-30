Lewis Burras, Freya Colbert Headline 2024 Swim England Winter Championships Entries

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

December 5th – December 8th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England

SCM (25m)

Meet Central

Draft Entries

The 2024 Swim England National Winter Championships are nearly upon us with action kicking off on December 5th from Ponds Forge.

Two of the British swimmers headed to the Short Course World Championships, Amelie Blocksidge and Eva Okaro are entered in this 4-day competition, so we’ll see if they make an appearance just days ahead of that competition in Budapest.

Lewis Burras is making his post-Olympic Trials debut while Freya Colbert is coming off impressive performances at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.

National record holder Imogen Clark is expected to race, along with Olympians Alexander Cohoon, Laura Stephens and Luke Greenbank.

Key Entrants

Amelie Blocksidge

Lily Booker

Lewis Burras

Greg Butler

Skye Carter

Imogen Clark

Alexander Cohoon

Freya Colbert

Lauren Cox

Jakob Goodman

Luke Greenbank

Samuel Greenbank

Medi Harris

Charlie Hutchison

Jamie Ingraham

Blythe Kinsman

Fleur Lewis

Joe Litchfield

Hiroko Makino (JPN)

Tyler Melbourne-Smith

Edward Mildred

Max Morgan

Filip Nowacki

Eva Okaro

Honey Osrin

Leah Schlosshan

Lauren Stephens