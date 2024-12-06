2024 Swim England Nats: Morgan Hits 100 Breast British Junior Record, Colbert Wins 200 IM

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Swim England National Winter Championships kicked off last night from Sheffield with multiple Olympians in the water.

20-year-old Freya Colbert of Loughborough participated in two events to begin her campaign, starting with the women’s 200m IM.

Colbert notched a winning effort of 2:07.99 to beat the field by over a second, with visiting Japanese swimmer Hiroko Makino and Manchester’s Leah Schlosshan rounding out the podium.

Makino touched in 2:09.14 while Schlosshan hit 2:09.21 as the respective silver and bronze medalists in the only other sub-2:10 performances of the field.

As for Colbert, her time checked in as a lifetime best, beating her previous best-ever performance of 2:08.36 from the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships just last month. The Paris finalist now ranks as GBR’s #10 performer of all time, with Schlosshan ranked ahead in slot #9, courtesy of her PB of 2:07.83 from the 2023 European Short Course Championships.

Colbert then tried the women’s 100m free on for size just a handful of events later yesterday evening. She settled for silver in 53.31 behind Repton’s 18-year-old Eva Okaro.

Okaro stopped the clock in 53.01 for the gold and Bath’s Jemima Hall earned the bronze in 54.27.

Okaro’s effort represents a big-time personal best, wiping out the 53.43 logged just last month. Her effort here ranks her 8th among the all-time British women’s performers.

25-year-old Makino also dove in for a second event, taking on an off-race of the women’s 100m breaststroke. Makino, a former national champion in the 200m fly, posted 1:05.59 to upset British ace Imogen Clark.

Clark was just .20 behind in 1:05.79 and Loughborough’s Lily Booker turned in 1:06.62 for bronze.

Straight off the Rotterdam Qualification Meet in the long course format, 16-year-old Max Morgan stole the show in the men’s 100m breast.

The Reed’s Swim Club budding star clinched the top spot in 58.12 as 24-year-old Greg Butler snagged silver in 58.32.

Another teen, 17-year-old Filip Nowacki of Millfield, landed on the podium in 58.98 for bronze.

According to British Swimming, Morgan’s huge effort here established a new British Junior Record in the SCM 100 breast. The teen held the previous benchmark at 1:00.19 from last year’s edition of these championships. He slides into the all-time British rankings in slot #10, a promising situation considering he’s just 16.

Additional Winners