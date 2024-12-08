All Time British Rankings Rattled On Day 3 Of The 2024 Swim England National Championships

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5th – December 8th
- Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England
- SCM (25m)
The penultimate night of action at the 2024 Swim England Winter National Championships saw 22-year-old Olympian Alex Cohoon get it done for gold in the men’s 50 free.
Cohoon of Loughborough stopped the clock at 21.30 to eke out the victory ahead of teammate Calvin Fry who settled for silver just .05 behind in 21.35. Leeds’ Jordan Cooley rounded out the podium in 21.55.
Cohoon’s effort checks him in as the #6 best British performer in history while Fry is right behind as the 7th-swiftest.
On the other end of the distance spectrum, 19-year-old Tyler Melbourne-Smith kept his win streak alive, following up his 1500m gold with the top finish in the men’s 800m free.
Melbourne-Smith of Loughborough punched a result of 7:39.37 to get to the wall over 8 seconds ahead of the pack. The freestyle ace had earlier collected 400m free silver on night one to reap quite a haul at these championships.
He now inserts himself into the all-time British performers list in slot #4.
Top 5 British Men’s SCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time
- Kieran Bird – 7:36.26, 2023
- David Davies – 7:36.47, 2009
- Timothy Shuttleworth – 7:38.92, 2016
- Tyler Melbourne-Smith – 7:39.37, 2024
- Paul Palmer – 7:42.02, 1998
All-time British rankings were also rattled in the men’s 100m fly as 26-year-old Jamie Ingram ripped a new personal best of 50.22.
Opening in 23.20 and bringing it home in 27.02, the City of Manchester Aquatics swimmer sliced .09 off his previous PB of 50.31 from the 2022 English Winter Championships.
Behind him in this race was the 200m free victor Ed Mildred who scored silver in 50.30, a new career-quickest mark for him, and 17-year-old Plymouth Leander athlete Jack Brown punched 52.14.
Ingram now ranks 5th among the fastest British SCM 100 butterfliers ever.
Top 5 British Men’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time
- Adam Barrett – 49.21, 2016
- Joshua Gammon – 49.87, 2023
- Jacob Peters – 49.98, 2023
- Michael Rock – 50.13, 2009
- Jamie Ingram – 50.22, 2024
23-year-old Lily Booker upgraded her pair of bronze medals from the 50m and 100m breast to gold in tonight’s 200m distance.
Loughborough’s Booker turned in a time of 2:21.07 to take the top prize decisively, with 15-year-old Imogen Myles of Sevenoaks representing the next-closest swimmer in 2:25.59.
Booker was slightly quicker at the 2023 edition of these championships, notching a personal best last year of 2:20.60.
Additional Winners
- Day two’s 100m backstroke silver medalist Lauren Cox exacted revenge on that event’s gold medalist Medi Harris in the 50m back. Cox registered 26.57 to get the job done while Harris settled for silver in 26.94. Mt. Kelly’s 17-year-old Blythe Kinsman bagged bronze in 27.28.
- 22-year-old Charlie Hutchison, already the 400m free gold medalist and 200m free silver medalist here, wrapped up the 200m IM win in 1:56.07. That got him to the wall a fingernail ahead of Joe Litchfield who touched in 1:56.08 while Evan Jones was also sub-1:57 with a bronze medal-worthy 1:56.26.
- The women’s 800m free saw Sheffield swimmer Phoebe Cooper clock 4:07.43 for the gold.
- As they did in the men’s 200m back, the Greenbank brothers made it a 1-2 finish in the 100n back sprint. Luke Greenbank produced 51.91 for gold ahead of Samuel Greenbank who was next to touch in 52.30.
- Flawia Kamzol, just 17 years of age, brought the heat in the women’s 50m fly, punching 26.16 as the gold medalist. That’s a big-time British Junior Record, taking down the 26.69 Lucy Grieve put on the books in 2019.
- 15-year-old Amalie Smith was too quick to catch in the women’s 100m IM, hitting 1:01.01 as the gold medalist. Another teen, 17-year-old Skye Carter, put up 1:01.84 and Honey Osrin logged 1:01.94 to also land on the podium.