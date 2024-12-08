All Time British Rankings Rattled On Day 3 Of The 2024 Swim England National Championships

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night of action at the 2024 Swim England Winter National Championships saw 22-year-old Olympian Alex Cohoon get it done for gold in the men’s 50 free.

Cohoon of Loughborough stopped the clock at 21.30 to eke out the victory ahead of teammate Calvin Fry who settled for silver just .05 behind in 21.35. Leeds’ Jordan Cooley rounded out the podium in 21.55.

Cohoon’s effort checks him in as the #6 best British performer in history while Fry is right behind as the 7th-swiftest.

On the other end of the distance spectrum, 19-year-old Tyler Melbourne-Smith kept his win streak alive, following up his 1500m gold with the top finish in the men’s 800m free.

Melbourne-Smith of Loughborough punched a result of 7:39.37 to get to the wall over 8 seconds ahead of the pack. The freestyle ace had earlier collected 400m free silver on night one to reap quite a haul at these championships.

He now inserts himself into the all-time British performers list in slot #4.

Top 5 British Men’s SCM 800 Freestyle Performers All-Time

Kieran Bird – 7:36.26, 2023 David Davies – 7:36.47, 2009 Timothy Shuttleworth – 7:38.92, 2016 Tyler Melbourne-Smith – 7:39.37, 2024 Paul Palmer – 7:42.02, 1998

All-time British rankings were also rattled in the men’s 100m fly as 26-year-old Jamie Ingram ripped a new personal best of 50.22.

Opening in 23.20 and bringing it home in 27.02, the City of Manchester Aquatics swimmer sliced .09 off his previous PB of 50.31 from the 2022 English Winter Championships.

Behind him in this race was the 200m free victor Ed Mildred who scored silver in 50.30, a new career-quickest mark for him, and 17-year-old Plymouth Leander athlete Jack Brown punched 52.14.

Ingram now ranks 5th among the fastest British SCM 100 butterfliers ever.

Top 5 British Men’s SCM 100 Butterfly Performers All-Time

Adam Barrett – 49.21, 2016 Joshua Gammon – 49.87, 2023 Jacob Peters – 49.98, 2023 Michael Rock – 50.13, 2009 Jamie Ingram – 50.22, 2024

23-year-old Lily Booker upgraded her pair of bronze medals from the 50m and 100m breast to gold in tonight’s 200m distance.

Loughborough’s Booker turned in a time of 2:21.07 to take the top prize decisively, with 15-year-old Imogen Myles of Sevenoaks representing the next-closest swimmer in 2:25.59.

Booker was slightly quicker at the 2023 edition of these championships, notching a personal best last year of 2:20.60.

Additional Winners