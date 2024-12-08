Kathleen Dawson Grabs 100 Back Gold On Day Two Of Scottish SC Championships

2024 SCOTTISH NATIONAL & OPEN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th
- Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland
- SCM (25m)
- Day 1 Recap
The 2024 Scottish National and Open Short Course Championships continued from Edinburgh, with Jack McMillan of the University of Stirling stealing the spotlight.
As we reported, 24-year-old McMillan ripped a new lifetime best of 1:41.94 to establish a new Irish national record, beating the field by well over a second.
He now ranks 6th in the world on the season.
2024-2025 SCM Men 200 Free
Scott
1:39.83
|2
|Edward
SOMMERVILLE
|AUS
|1:40.64
|09/26
|3
|Leon
MARCHAND
|FRA
|1:40.91
|11/02
|4
|Maximilian
GIULIANI
|AUS
|1:41.39
|09/26
|5
|Zhanle
PAN
|CHN
|1:41.59
|11/02
|6
|Jack
McMillan
|GBR
|1:41.94
|12/07
Already the women’s 200m back victor here, 20-year-old Katie Shanahan clocked a time of 2:08.08 to also nail gold in the 200m IM.
Shanahan of Stirling topped the podium decisively, chased by a pair of 17-year-old swimmers in Grace Davison and Suzie McNair. The former snagged silver in 2:09.93 while the latter bagged bronze in 2:14.71.
Lucy Grieve, who saw her 50m fly Briitsh Junior Record go down at the Swim England Winter National Championships, was the top 100 butterfly performer here.
20-year-old Grieve stopped the clock at 57.79 to deny Scottish record holder Keanna MacInnes the gold. MacInnes was a hair behind in 57.84 and Edinburgh’s Ciara Schlosshan rounded out the podium in 58.88.
Grieve is the reigning Scottish record holder in this event, owning a lifetime best of 57.00 from the 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships. MacInnes owns the LCM Scottish record in 57.90 from this year’s Olympic Games.
Another Olympian was in the water, with 27-year-old veteran Kathleen Dawson getting it done for gold in the women’s 100m back.
Dawson led a siege of Stirling swimmers, hitting 58.17 for gold as teammates Shanahan and Holly McGill took the minor medals. Shanahan logged 58.60 and McGill posted 59.12.
Additional Notes
- Edinburgh’s 18-year-old Luke Hornsey posted a time of 15:10.70 to win the men’s 1500m freestyle by 14 seconds.
- The men’s 100n breast saw Rory Dickson of Stirling punch a result of 59.10 as the victor. South African Matthew Randle was the only other sub-minute swimmer in 59.80 for silver.
- Evie Davis touched the wall in 25.14 as the women’s 50m freestyle gold medalist.
- Cameron Brooker scored 23.75 to win the men’s 50m back, just .10 ahead of Bath teammate Jack Skerry‘s silver medal-worthy 23.85 in the race.