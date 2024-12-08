Kathleen Dawson Grabs 100 Back Gold On Day Two Of Scottish SC Championships

2024 SCOTTISH NATIONAL & OPEN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

SCM (25m)

The 2024 Scottish National and Open Short Course Championships continued from Edinburgh, with Jack McMillan of the University of Stirling stealing the spotlight.

As we reported, 24-year-old McMillan ripped a new lifetime best of 1:41.94 to establish a new Irish national record, beating the field by well over a second.

He now ranks 6th in the world on the season.

Already the women’s 200m back victor here, 20-year-old Katie Shanahan clocked a time of 2:08.08 to also nail gold in the 200m IM.

Shanahan of Stirling topped the podium decisively, chased by a pair of 17-year-old swimmers in Grace Davison and Suzie McNair. The former snagged silver in 2:09.93 while the latter bagged bronze in 2:14.71.

Lucy Grieve, who saw her 50m fly Briitsh Junior Record go down at the Swim England Winter National Championships, was the top 100 butterfly performer here.

20-year-old Grieve stopped the clock at 57.79 to deny Scottish record holder Keanna MacInnes the gold. MacInnes was a hair behind in 57.84 and Edinburgh’s Ciara Schlosshan rounded out the podium in 58.88.

Grieve is the reigning Scottish record holder in this event, owning a lifetime best of 57.00 from the 2023 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships. MacInnes owns the LCM Scottish record in 57.90 from this year’s Olympic Games.

Another Olympian was in the water, with 27-year-old veteran Kathleen Dawson getting it done for gold in the women’s 100m back.

Dawson led a siege of Stirling swimmers, hitting 58.17 for gold as teammates Shanahan and Holly McGill took the minor medals. Shanahan logged 58.60 and McGill posted 59.12.

