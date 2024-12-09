Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

MacInnes Grabs 200 Fly Gold To Close Out 2024 Scottish SC Championships

2024 SCOTTISH NATIONAL & OPEN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Scottish National and Open Short Course Championships concluded from Edinburgh last night with multiple record holders in the pool.

23-year-old Keanna MacInnes got it done for gold in the women’s 200m fly switching places with Lucy Grieve from the 100m fly result.

Yesterday MacInnes touched in a time of 2:06.72 for the decisive victory, coming just over a second off her lifetime best and Scottish standard of 2:05.51 established at last year’s European Short Course Championships.

20-year-old Grieve hit 2:09.03 for silver and Edinburgh’s Ciara Schlosshan rounded out the podium in 2:09.62.

Bath’s Matthew Ward put his prowess on display en route to winning the men’s 200m IM.

The 19-year-old posted a time of 1:55.14 to get to the wall over 2 seconds ahead of the pack. A pair of Stirling teammates nabbed the minor medals, with David Annis snagging silver in 1:57.34 and George Smith bagging bronze in 1:58.17.

Lucy Hope got on the board via a victory in the women’s 200m free.

27-year-old Hope produced a time of 1:57.32 to narrowly defeat Grace Davison, 17, who settled for silver a hair back in 1:57.49. Stirling’s Katie Shanahan was also right there in the mix, putting up 1:57.61 for bronze.

Additional Notes

  • Edinburgh’s Brodie Gordon-Gibson turned in a time of 52.24 as the gold medalist in the men’s 100m fly.
  • 27-year-old Kara Hanlon hit 1:06.42 to lead a trio of sub-1:07 swimmers in the women’s 100m breast. Hanlon touched in 1:06.42 followed by Limerick’s Ellie McCartney (1:06.86) and Edinburgh teammate Anna Morgan (1:06.91).
  • Crookstown’s 28-year-old Calum Bain registered 21.97 as the sole men’s 50m freestyler under the 22-second threshold.
  • George Smith posted 2:08.69 to grab gold in the men’s 200m breaststroke.
  • Caitlin Ebbage of Stirling clocked 27.85 to take the women’s 50m backstroke event.

