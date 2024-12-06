McMillan Grabs Gold On Day One Of 2024 Scottish SC Championships

2024 SCOTTISH NATIONAL & OPEN SC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, December 6th – Sunday, December 8th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

SCM (25m)

Live Results

Livestream

Over 750 athletes representing 100 clubs have descended upon the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh to compete at the 2024 Scottish National & Open Short Course Championships.

Several athletes to the tune of Dean Fearn, Kara Hanlon and Luke Hornsey are competing here after racing at the Rotterdam Qualification Meet last month in the Netherlands.

Day One Highlights

Leah Crisp of Bath scored a time of 8:31.57 to win the women’s 800m free beating the field by nearly 10 seconds. The men’s 800m free saw Luke Hornsey put up a time of 7:51.33 to clear the pack by over 7 seconds.

Then in the 400m IM, Stirling’s George Smith put up a time of 4:09.11 as the sole swimmer to dip under the 4:10 barrier. Female teammate Suzie McNair got it done for the women, hitting 4:45.o4 for gold in that race.

Olympian Jack McMillan got it done for gold in the men’s 100m free, stopping the clock at 47.73 as the sole sub-48-second performer of the field.

19-year-old Limerick swimmer Evan Bailey was next to the wall in 48.28 followed by Glasgow’s Ruairi McKinnon who touched in 48,74 for bronze.

As for the women’s 100m free, it was 17-year-old Grace Davison who registered the winning time of 53.93, getting the edge over Evie Davis and Lucy Hope. The former hit 54.25 for silver while the latter touched in 54.29 to bag the bronze.

National record holder Kara Hanlon was too quick to catch in the women’s 50m breast, beating the field by over half a second.

27-year-old Hanlon led an Edinburgh monopoly on the podium in 30.29, as teammate Anna Morgan logged 30.89 and Katie Goodburn turned in 30.92 for respective silver and bronze.

Finally, the men’s 200m back saw Bath reap the tp 3 spots, with Cameron Brooker putting up 1:51.56 as the clear winner over teammates Matthew Ward and Jack Skerry.

Ward touched in 1:53.11, good enough for silver and Skerry produced 1:53.27 for 3rd place.

Stirling’s Katie Shanahan earned gold in the women’s edition, posting 2:03.86. That gave her the edge over teammate Holly McGill who logged 2:04.60 for silver,