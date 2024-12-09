Swimming Legend Dawn Fraser Hospitalized After a Fall

Australian swimming legend Dawn Fraser, 87, was admitted to intensive care last week after suffering multiple injuries in a fall at her daughter’s home in Queensland. She is currently recovering in hospital undergoing emergency surgery on her hip, according to a statement from her family provided to the Sydney Morning Herald.

She has reportedly broken her hip and several ribs in the accident.

“Dawn is already making amazing progress,” the statement read. “Her doctors read her the riot act for ‘walking too far’. She greeted family and friends today [Monday] with a smile, determined to get out of bed by herself and walking through the hospital with all of her grit determination that made her one of the all-time greats of Olympic sport.

“Dawn has had continued support from her daughter Dawn-Lorraine and grandson Jackson who have been by her side through what has been a frightening ordeal.”

Fraser’s daughter, Dawn-Lorraine, said: “Mum has scared the daylights out of us … but to see her up and about today is the best Christmas present we could have asked for. She is one tough lady. Huge thanks to the doctors and nursing staff who have been amazing. I can’t thank them enough. They could not be happier with Mum’s progress.”

Swimming Australia CEO Rob Woodhouse released a statement late Monday that said “We have heard back from the family and as we understand Dawn is stable,” Woodhouse said. “Dawn is an Australian living treasure – an icon of our sport – and we wish her a speedy, healthy and fully [sic] recovery.”

Fraser won three consecutive Olympic gold medals in the 100 meter freestyle in 1956, 1960, and 1964 before infamously being banned by the Australian Amateur Swimming Association for 10 years for allegedly stealing an Olympic flag from a flagpole outside of the Emperor’s palace in Tokyo.