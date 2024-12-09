Hutchison & Colbert Wrap Up Big Wins On Final Day Of 2024 Swim England Championships

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Swim England National Winter Championships concluded last night from Ponds Forge in Sheffield but not before Olympic finalist Freya Colbert grabbed two additional gold medals.

20-year-old Colbert of Loughborough tried the women’s 200m free/200m back double on for size and topped the podium in each.

In the former, Colbert stopped the clock at a time of 1:53.91 to get to the wall nearly 2 seconds ahead of the pack. The versatile ace split 27.06/28.90/29.09/28.86 to put up the best time of her career.

Entering this competition, Colbert had been as quick as 1:54.07 from last year’s European Short Course Championships so she dipped under the 1:54 barrier for the first time en route to becoming the 7th-swiftest British performer in history.

Behind Colbert in the race was Medi Harris who hit 1:55.85 as the runner-up while Leah Schlosshan posted 1:57.10 as the bronze medalist.

A few events later, Colbert registered a time of 2:04.78, another new personal best, as the winner of the 2back.

She held off Loughborough teammate Honey Osrin who hit 2:05.62 followed by Niamh Ward of Bath who registered 2:07.29,

22-year-old Charlie Hutchison made some noise in the men’s 400m IM, reaping gold by over 9 seconds.

Hutchison stopped the clock at 4:03.33 to slice more time off his newly minted lifetime best of 4:05.93 from last month’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.

Hutchison now represents GBR’s 7th-best performer in history in this men’s 4IM. He already collected golds in the 200m IM and 400m free over the course of this competition.

16-year-old Max Morgan completed his successful campaign with another British Junior Record, this time in the 50m breast.

The Reed’s Swim Club team fired off a personal best of 26.83 to lower his previous junior standard of 27.10 put on the books last year.

He kept runner-up Greg Butler of Loughborough at bay, with the 24-year-old touching in 26.97 for silver. Birmingham’s Samuel Neeld rounded out the podium in 27.01.

Additional Notes