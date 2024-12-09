Hutchison & Colbert Wrap Up Big Wins On Final Day Of 2024 Swim England Championships

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 5th – December 8th
- Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre, Sheffield, England
- SCM (25m)
The 2024 Swim England National Winter Championships concluded last night from Ponds Forge in Sheffield but not before Olympic finalist Freya Colbert grabbed two additional gold medals.
20-year-old Colbert of Loughborough tried the women’s 200m free/200m back double on for size and topped the podium in each.
In the former, Colbert stopped the clock at a time of 1:53.91 to get to the wall nearly 2 seconds ahead of the pack. The versatile ace split 27.06/28.90/29.09/28.86 to put up the best time of her career.
Entering this competition, Colbert had been as quick as 1:54.07 from last year’s European Short Course Championships so she dipped under the 1:54 barrier for the first time en route to becoming the 7th-swiftest British performer in history.
Behind Colbert in the race was Medi Harris who hit 1:55.85 as the runner-up while Leah Schlosshan posted 1:57.10 as the bronze medalist.
A few events later, Colbert registered a time of 2:04.78, another new personal best, as the winner of the 2back.
She held off Loughborough teammate Honey Osrin who hit 2:05.62 followed by Niamh Ward of Bath who registered 2:07.29,
22-year-old Charlie Hutchison made some noise in the men’s 400m IM, reaping gold by over 9 seconds.
Hutchison stopped the clock at 4:03.33 to slice more time off his newly minted lifetime best of 4:05.93 from last month’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.
Hutchison now represents GBR’s 7th-best performer in history in this men’s 4IM. He already collected golds in the 200m IM and 400m free over the course of this competition.
16-year-old Max Morgan completed his successful campaign with another British Junior Record, this time in the 50m breast.
The Reed’s Swim Club team fired off a personal best of 26.83 to lower his previous junior standard of 27.10 put on the books last year.
He kept runner-up Greg Butler of Loughborough at bay, with the 24-year-old touching in 26.97 for silver. Birmingham’s Samuel Neeld rounded out the podium in 27.01.
Additional Notes
- Olympian Alexander Cohoon doubled up on his 50m free gold with another top prize in the 100m free. The 22-year-old notched 47.19 to eke out the win over Jordan Colley who settled for silver in 47.27. Calvin Fry bagged bronze in 47.35.
- The women’s 800m free saw Loughborough’s Fleur Lewis snag the win in 8:28.24. She’s been as swift as 8:21.88 in her career.
- Manchester’s Ed Mildred already earned 200m free gold here but the 21-year-old made it happen in the 200m fly as well. Mildred scored 1:54.11 to beat the field by over 3 seconds.
- Georgina Pryer of Derby Excel turned in a time of 57.33 to take the women’s 100m fly over 17-year-old Flawia Kamzol of Mt. Kelly. Kamzol posted 57.84 with visiting Japanese swimmer Hiroko Makino next in line at 57.91 for the bronze medal. Kamzol’s performance represents a big-time new British Junior Record, overtaking the late Tazmin Pugh‘s former standard of 58.90 from 2015.