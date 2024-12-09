Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Hutchison & Colbert Wrap Up Big Wins On Final Day Of 2024 Swim England Championships

2024 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Swim England National Winter Championships concluded last night from Ponds Forge in Sheffield but not before Olympic finalist Freya Colbert grabbed two additional gold medals.

20-year-old Colbert of Loughborough tried the women’s 200m free/200m back double on for size and topped the podium in each.

In the former, Colbert stopped the clock at a time of 1:53.91 to get to the wall nearly 2 seconds ahead of the pack. The versatile ace split 27.06/28.90/29.09/28.86 to put up the best time of her career.

Entering this competition, Colbert had been as quick as 1:54.07 from last year’s European Short Course Championships so she dipped under the 1:54 barrier for the first time en route to becoming the 7th-swiftest British performer in history.

Behind Colbert in the race was Medi Harris who hit 1:55.85 as the runner-up while Leah Schlosshan posted 1:57.10 as the bronze medalist.

A few events later, Colbert registered a time of 2:04.78, another new personal best, as the winner of the 2back.

She held off Loughborough teammate Honey Osrin who hit 2:05.62 followed by Niamh Ward of Bath who registered 2:07.29,

22-year-old Charlie Hutchison made some noise in the men’s 400m IM, reaping gold by over 9 seconds.

Hutchison stopped the clock at 4:03.33 to slice more time off his newly minted lifetime best of 4:05.93 from last month’s British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships.

Hutchison now represents GBR’s 7th-best performer in history in this men’s 4IM. He already collected golds in the 200m IM and 400m free over the course of this competition.

16-year-old Max Morgan completed his successful campaign with another British Junior Record, this time in the 50m breast.

The Reed’s Swim Club team fired off a personal best of 26.83 to lower his previous junior standard of 27.10 put on the books last year.

He kept runner-up Greg Butler of Loughborough at bay, with the 24-year-old touching in 26.97 for silver. Birmingham’s Samuel Neeld rounded out the podium in 27.01.

Additional Notes

  • Olympian Alexander Cohoon doubled up on his 50m free gold with another top prize in the 100m free. The 22-year-old notched 47.19 to eke out the win over Jordan Colley who settled for silver in 47.27. Calvin Fry bagged bronze in 47.35.
  • The women’s 800m free saw Loughborough’s Fleur Lewis snag the win in 8:28.24. She’s been as swift as 8:21.88 in her career.
  • Manchester’s Ed Mildred already earned 200m free gold here but the 21-year-old made it happen in the 200m fly as well. Mildred scored 1:54.11 to beat the field by over 3 seconds.
  • Georgina Pryer of Derby Excel turned in a time of 57.33 to take the women’s 100m fly over 17-year-old Flawia Kamzol of Mt. Kelly. Kamzol posted 57.84 with visiting Japanese swimmer Hiroko Makino next in line at 57.91 for the bronze medal. Kamzol’s performance represents a big-time new British Junior Record, overtaking the late Tazmin Pugh‘s former standard of 58.90 from 2015.

About Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

