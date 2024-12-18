Iowa’s Annie Galvin, Nora Kemp Claim Big Ten Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Hawkeye Sports

IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa senior Annie Galvin was named the Big Ten Swimmer of the Week and freshman Nora Kemp was tabbed as the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the league announced on Wednesday.

Galvin, a senior from Ames, Iowa, claimed titles in the 100 and 200 back on Dec. 13 against in-state rival, Iowa State. On her senior day, Galvin swam a time of 54.30 in the 100 back to place herself eighth all-time at Iowa, before finishing out with a time of 1:58.66 to win the 200 back.

Kemp, a freshman from Waukee, Iowa, claimed two of her own titles in the 100 and 200 free, and contributed to Iowa’s 200 free relay victory on Dec.13 against in-state rival, Iowa State. Kemp collected a personal best in her 100 free with a time of 50.73 before collecting a winning time of 1:49.12 in the 200 free. Kemp swam the third leg in Iowa’s 200 free relay, finishing out the night to secure the Hawkeye victory.

This is a first time award for both Galvin and Kemp. They are Iowa’s second honorees of a weekly Big Ten award since senior Makayla Hughbanks took home a conference award back in October.

Galvin holds the program’s eighth best time in the 100 back (54.30) and Kemp ranks ninth in the 200 free (1:48.46).

University of Iowa women’s swimming and diving heads on the road to take on Miami in a dual on Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 9 a.m. (CT). The meet will be held at Whitten Center Pool in Coral Gables, Florida.