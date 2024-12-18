Bob Bowman Shares Thoughts on Leon Marchand, Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, & More

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Texas Director of Swimming Bob Bowman surfaced in Hungary at the 2024 Short Course World Championships, with many of the swimmers he trains in Austin competing in Budapest this past week. Bowman spoke with the media about a number of topics and athletes, including Leon Marchand opting out of Worlds, Gretchen Walsh‘s incredible meet, coaching in the American collegiate system, and more.
Bowman is him
Bob Bowman on Summer Mcintosh, Gretchen Walsh and Leon Marchand? I must watch!