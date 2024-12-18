Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 18 – 24

The winter break is here for most student-athletes and some teams will be concluding the year with dual meets. Training trips have also begun for some schools.

Highlighting this week’s meet schedule is the dual meet set between SEC programs Texas and Georgia. The football matchups between the two schools were good this fall and the meet this week should be too. The Texas men are ranked #2 while the Georgia men are ranked #9. The women’s side features the #2 Texas Longhorns and #13 Georgia Bulldogs.

This fall has featured some of the top swims in the NCAA from both teams. Luca Urlando of Georgia has one of the fastest 200 fly times on the men’s side while Texas fifth year Emma Sticklen has lit it up on the women’s side.

The mid-distance free events will also show some of the top competition with newly minted American Record holder Rex Maurer of Texas. Georgia’s Rachel Stege and Abby McCulloh lead the way on the women’s side.

SwimSwam Pre-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.

Meet Date Men Women
Texas vs Georgia 12/18 Y Y
Denver v. Lynn University 12/18 Y Y
Arizona vs BYU 12/20 Y Y
CSU Bakersfield vs UC Santa Barbara 12/18 Y Y
CSU Bakersfield vs UC San Diego 12/21 Y Y
UC Santa Barbara vs Hawai’i 12/20 Y Y
Old Dominion/East Carolina/Florida Atlantic 12/20 Y Y
Utah Winter Classic 12/21 y y
FAU Invite 12/20 y
Florida Gulf Coast, UNC Asheville, Tulane, Indiana State 12/19 y
Utah Tech vs New Mexico State 12/19 Y

Chucky
17 minutes ago

Any video or links for UGA vs UT? Bueller? Bueller? Anybody ?

Michael Andrew Wilson
Reply to  Chucky
11 minutes ago

The Georgia men’s swimming page has this link to live results, which I’m hopeful might work once things get rolling. Remember to clear your cache so that (if it’s working) it updates to the correct meet.

https://sidearmstats.com/texas/swim/index.htm

