College Swimming Weekly Preview: December 18 – 24

The winter break is here for most student-athletes and some teams will be concluding the year with dual meets. Training trips have also begun for some schools.

Highlighting this week’s meet schedule is the dual meet set between SEC programs Texas and Georgia. The football matchups between the two schools were good this fall and the meet this week should be too. The Texas men are ranked #2 while the Georgia men are ranked #9. The women’s side features the #2 Texas Longhorns and #13 Georgia Bulldogs.

This fall has featured some of the top swims in the NCAA from both teams. Luca Urlando of Georgia has one of the fastest 200 fly times on the men’s side while Texas fifth year Emma Sticklen has lit it up on the women’s side.

The mid-distance free events will also show some of the top competition with newly minted American Record holder Rex Maurer of Texas. Georgia’s Rachel Stege and Abby McCulloh lead the way on the women’s side.

SwimSwam Pre-Invite Power Rankings

Note: Many members of the SwimSwam staff have searched websites to compile this list. Not all schools have schedules posted yet and meets are occasionally added/removed after this list is compiled.