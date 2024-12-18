Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

All 30 World Records Broken at Short Course Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Short Course Worlds finished on Sunday in Budapest, and it was basically a World Record Palooza. Over the six days of the meet, athletes broke 30 world records. Gretchen Walsh alone was responsible for 11. We also saw the end of the super-suit era (at least for short course), with the last SCM supersuit record falling in the men’s 200 freestyle. For comparison, the 2022 Short Course Worlds saw 14 new World Records.

 

The women were responsible for 20 of the 30 world records, 17 of them were from individual events, and were all set by one of four athletes: Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, Kate Douglass, and Regan Smith.

Women’s Individual Records (Listed chronologically)

The * notates records broken in the super-suited era

New World Record Old World Record
Athlete Time Event Time Athlete Date
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 24.02 50 Fly 24.38 Therese Alshammar (SWE) 11/21/2009
Summer McIntosh (CAN) 3:50.25 400 Free 3:52.80 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 10/28/2022
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 23.94 (sf) 50 Fly 24.02 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 12/10/2024
Kate Douglass (USA) 2:01.63 200 IM 2:01.86 Katinka Hosszu (HUN) 12/07/2014
Summer McIntosh (CAN) 1:59.32 200 Fly 1:59.61 Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 12/03/2014
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 55.71 (sf) 100 IM 55.98 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 10/18/2024
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 54.05 (prelims) 100 Fly 54.05 Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 12/18/2022
Kate Douglass (USA) 2:12.50 200 Breast 2:12.72 Kate Douglass (USA) 10/31/2024
Regan Smith (USA) 25.23 50 Back 25.25 Maggie MacNeil (CAN) 12/16/2022
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 52.87 (sf) 100 Fly 54.05 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 12/13/2024
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 55.11 100 IM 55.71 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 12/12/2024
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 52.71 100 Fly 52.87 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 12/13/2024
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 22.87 (sf) 50 Free 22.93 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED) 08/07/2017
Summer McIntosh (CAN) 4:15.48 400 IM 4:18.94 Mireia Belmonte (ESP) 08/12/2017
Gretchen Walsh (USA) 22.83 50 Free 22.87 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 12/14/2024
Regan Smith (USA) 1:58.04 200 Back 1:58.83 Regan Smith (USA) 11/02/2024
Regan Smith (USA) 54.02r 100 Back 54.27 Regan Smith (USA) 11/01/2024

Women’s Relay Records

New World Record Old World Record
Country Time Event Time Country Date
USA (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh) 3:25.01 4×100 Free Relay 3:25.43 AUS (O’Callaghan, Wilson, Harris, McKeon) 12/13/2022
USA (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein) 7:30.12 4×200 Free Relay 7:30.87 AUS (Wilson, O’Callaghan, Neale, Pallister) 12/14/2022
USA (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass) 3:40.41 4×100 Medley Relay 3:44.35 USA (Curzan, King, Huske, Douglass) 12/18/2022

The men broke 10 records, seven of them individually. Noe Ponti of Switzerland set the most with three. Jordan Crooks and Luke Hobson each set two.

Men’s Individual Records (Listed chronologically)

New World Records Old World Records
Athlete Time Event Time Athlete Date
Noe Ponti (SUI) 21.43 (sf) 50 fly 21.50 Noe Ponti (SUI) 11/02/2024
Noe Ponti (SUI) 21.32 50 fly 21.43 Noe Ponti (SUI) 12/10/2024
Luke Hobson (USA) 1:38.91r 200 free 1:39.37* Paul Biedermann (GER) 11/14/2009
Jordan Crooks (CAY) 20.08 (prelims) 50 free 20.16 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 11/21/2020
Noe Ponti (SUI) 47.71 100 Fly 47.78 Caeleb Dressel 11/21/2020
Jordan Crooks (CAY) 19.90 (sf) 50 free 20.08 Jordan Crooks (CAY) 12/14/2024
Luke Hobson (USA) 1:38.61 200 free 1:38.91 Luke Hobson (USA) 12/12/2024

Men’s Relay Records

New World Record Old World Record
Country Time Event Time Country Date
USA (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano) 3:01.66 4×100 Free Relay 3:02.75 ITA (Miressi, Conte Bonin, Deplano, Ceccon) 12/13/2022
USA (Hobson, Foster, Casas Smith) 6:40.51 4×200 Free Relay 6:44.12 USA (Smith, Foster, Julian, Kibler) 12/16/2022
Neutral Athletes B (Lifinitsev, Prigoda, Minkov, Kornev) 3:18.68 4×100 Medley Relay 3:18.98 AUS (Cooper, Yong, Temple, Chalmers) 12/18/2022

Overall, there were 19 different events that got new records, and the mixed 4×100 medley relay was swam for the very first time with the Neutral Athletes of Russia setting what will potentially be the first World Record in the event.

Updated SCM World Records

Women Men
Date Athlete Time Event Time Athlete Date
12/15/2024 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 23.83 50 Free 19.90 (sf) Jordan Crooks (CAY) 12/14/20224
10/26/2017 Cate Campbell (AUS) 50.25 100 Free 44.84 Kyle Chalmers (AUS) 10/29/2021
12/16/2021 Siobhan Haughey (HKG) 1:50.31 200 Free 1:38.61 Luke Hobson (USA) 12/15/2024
12/10/2024 Summer McIntosh (CAN) 3:50.25 400 Free 3:32.25 Yannick Agnel (FRA) 11/15/2012
11/05/2022 Katie Ledecky (USA) 7:57.42 800 Free 07:20.46 Daniel Wiffen (ROU) 12/10.2024
10/29/2014 Katie Ledecky (USA) 15:08.24 1500 Free 14:06.88 Florian Wellbrock (GER) 12/21/2021
12/13/2024 Regan Smith (USA) 25.23 50 Back 22.11 Kliment Kolsenikov (RUS) 12/23/2022
12/15/2024 Regan Smith (USA) 54.02r 100 Back 48.33 Coleman Stewart (USA) 08/29/2021
12/15/2024 Regan Smith (USA) 1:59.04 200 Back 1:45.63 Mitchell Larkin (AUS) 11/27/2015
12/17/2022 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) 28.37 (sf) 50 Breast 24.95 Emre Sakci (TUR) 12/27/2021
10/12/2013; 12/06/2014 Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM) 1:02.36 100 Breast 55.28 Ilya Shymanovch (BLR) 11/26/2021
12/13/2024 Kate Douglass (USA) 2:12.50 200 Breast 2:00.16 Kirill Prigoda (RUS) 12/13/2018
12/10/2024 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 23.94 (sf) 50 Fly 21.32 Noe Ponti (SUI) 12/11/2024
12/14/2024 Gretchen Walsh (USA) 52.71 100 Fly 47.71 Noe Ponti (SUI) 12/14/2024
12/12/2024 Summer McIntosh 1:59.32 200 Fly 1:46.85 Tomoru Honda (JPN) 10/22/2022
12/13/2024 Gretchen Walsh 55.11 100 IM 49.28 Caeleb Dressel (USA) 11/22/2020
12/10/24 Kate Douglass 2:01.63 200 IM 1:48.88 Leon Marchand (FRA) 11/01/2024
12/14/2024 Summer McIntosh 4:15.48 400 IM 3:54.81 Daiya Seto (JPN) 12/20/2019
12/12/2020 Netherlands (Kromowidjojo, Waard, Busch, Heemskerk) 1:32.50 4×50 Free Relay 1:21.80 United States (Dressel, Held, Conger, Chadwick) 12/14/2018
12/10/2024 United States (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh) 3:25.01 4×100 Free Relay 3:01.66 United States (Alexy, Hobson Smith, Guiliano) 12/10/2024
12/12/2024 United States (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein) 7:30.13 4×200 Free Relay 6:40.51 United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith) 12/13/2024
12/17/2022 Australia (O’Callaghan, Hodges, McKeon, Wilson) 1:42.35 4×50 Medley Relay 1:29.72 Italy (Mora, Martinenghi, Rivolta, Deplano) 12/17/2022
12/15/2024 United States (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass) 3:40.41 4×100 Medley Relay 3:18.68 Neutral Athletes B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minakov, Kornev) 12/15/2024

Mixed Relays

Event Time Country Date
4×50 Freestyle 1:27.33 France (Grousset, Manadou, Gastaldello, Henique) 12/16/2022
4×50 Medley 1:35.15 United States (Murphy, Fink, Douglass, Huske) 12/14/2022
4×100 Medley 3:30.47 Neutral Athletes B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Surkova, Klepikova) 12/14/2024

 

Gen D
16 minutes ago

The 400 free WR was Li Binjie's 3'51.xx before Summer broke it, unless it was never ratified and everyone missed that. If i'm not mistaken, her 3'52.8 was achieved just a few weeks after Li's swim

