All 30 World Records Broken at Short Course Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Short Course Worlds finished on Sunday in Budapest, and it was basically a World Record Palooza. Over the six days of the meet, athletes broke 30 world records. Gretchen Walsh alone was responsible for 11. We also saw the end of the super-suit era (at least for short course), with the last SCM supersuit record falling in the men’s 200 freestyle. For comparison, the 2022 Short Course Worlds saw 14 new World Records.

The women were responsible for 20 of the 30 world records, 17 of them were from individual events, and were all set by one of four athletes: Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, Kate Douglass, and Regan Smith.

Women’s Individual Records (Listed chronologically)

The * notates records broken in the super-suited era

Women’s Relay Records

New World Record Old World Record Country Time Event Time Country Date USA (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh) 3:25.01 4×100 Free Relay 3:25.43 AUS (O’Callaghan, Wilson, Harris, McKeon) 12/13/2022 USA (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein) 7:30.12 4×200 Free Relay 7:30.87 AUS (Wilson, O’Callaghan, Neale, Pallister) 12/14/2022 USA (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass) 3:40.41 4×100 Medley Relay 3:44.35 USA (Curzan, King, Huske, Douglass) 12/18/2022

The men broke 10 records, seven of them individually. Noe Ponti of Switzerland set the most with three. Jordan Crooks and Luke Hobson each set two.

Men’s Individual Records (Listed chronologically)

Men’s Relay Records

New World Record Old World Record Country Time Event Time Country Date USA (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano) 3:01.66 4×100 Free Relay 3:02.75 ITA (Miressi, Conte Bonin, Deplano, Ceccon) 12/13/2022 USA (Hobson, Foster, Casas Smith) 6:40.51 4×200 Free Relay 6:44.12 USA (Smith, Foster, Julian, Kibler) 12/16/2022 Neutral Athletes B (Lifinitsev, Prigoda, Minkov, Kornev) 3:18.68 4×100 Medley Relay 3:18.98 AUS (Cooper, Yong, Temple, Chalmers) 12/18/2022

Overall, there were 19 different events that got new records, and the mixed 4×100 medley relay was swam for the very first time with the Neutral Athletes of Russia setting what will potentially be the first World Record in the event.

Updated SCM World Records

Mixed Relays