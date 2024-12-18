All 30 World Records Broken at Short Course Worlds

2024 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
Short Course Worlds finished on Sunday in Budapest, and it was basically a World Record Palooza. Over the six days of the meet, athletes broke 30 world records. Gretchen Walsh alone was responsible for 11. We also saw the end of the super-suit era (at least for short course), with the last SCM supersuit record falling in the men’s 200 freestyle. For comparison, the 2022 Short Course Worlds saw 14 new World Records.
The women were responsible for 20 of the 30 world records, 17 of them were from individual events, and were all set by one of four athletes: Gretchen Walsh, Summer McIntosh, Kate Douglass, and Regan Smith.
Women’s Individual Records (Listed chronologically)
The * notates records broken in the super-suited era
|New World Record
|Old World Record
|Athlete
|Time
|Event
|Time
|Athlete
|Date
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|24.02
|50 Fly
|24.38
|Therese Alshammar (SWE)
|11/21/2009
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|3:50.25
|400 Free
|3:52.80
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|10/28/2022
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|23.94 (sf)
|50 Fly
|24.02
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|12/10/2024
|Kate Douglass (USA)
|2:01.63
|200 IM
|2:01.86
|Katinka Hosszu (HUN)
|12/07/2014
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|1:59.32
|200 Fly
|1:59.61
|Mireia Belmonte (ESP)
|12/03/2014
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|55.71 (sf)
|100 IM
|55.98
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|10/18/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|54.05 (prelims)
|100 Fly
|54.05
|Maggie MacNeil (CAN)
|12/18/2022
|Kate Douglass (USA)
|2:12.50
|200 Breast
|2:12.72
|Kate Douglass (USA)
|10/31/2024
|Regan Smith (USA)
|25.23
|50 Back
|25.25
|Maggie MacNeil (CAN)
|12/16/2022
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|52.87 (sf)
|100 Fly
|54.05
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|12/13/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|55.11
|100 IM
|55.71
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|12/12/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|52.71
|100 Fly
|52.87
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|12/13/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|22.87 (sf)
|50 Free
|22.93
|Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED)
|08/07/2017
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|4:15.48
|400 IM
|4:18.94
|Mireia Belmonte (ESP)
|08/12/2017
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|22.83
|50 Free
|22.87
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|12/14/2024
|Regan Smith (USA)
|1:58.04
|200 Back
|1:58.83
|Regan Smith (USA)
|11/02/2024
|Regan Smith (USA)
|54.02r
|100 Back
|54.27
|Regan Smith (USA)
|11/01/2024
Women’s Relay Records
|New World Record
|Old World Record
|Country
|Time
|Event
|Time
|Country
|Date
|USA (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh)
|3:25.01
|4×100 Free Relay
|3:25.43
|AUS (O’Callaghan, Wilson, Harris, McKeon)
|12/13/2022
|USA (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein)
|7:30.12
|4×200 Free Relay
|7:30.87
|AUS (Wilson, O’Callaghan, Neale, Pallister)
|12/14/2022
|USA (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass)
|3:40.41
|4×100 Medley Relay
|3:44.35
|USA (Curzan, King, Huske, Douglass)
|12/18/2022
The men broke 10 records, seven of them individually. Noe Ponti of Switzerland set the most with three. Jordan Crooks and Luke Hobson each set two.
Men’s Individual Records (Listed chronologically)
|New World Records
|Old World Records
|Athlete
|Time
|Event
|Time
|Athlete
|Date
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|21.43 (sf)
|50 fly
|21.50
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|11/02/2024
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|21.32
|50 fly
|21.43
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|12/10/2024
|Luke Hobson (USA)
|1:38.91r
|200 free
|1:39.37*
|Paul Biedermann (GER)
|11/14/2009
|Jordan Crooks (CAY)
|20.08 (prelims)
|50 free
|20.16
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|11/21/2020
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|47.71
|100 Fly
|47.78
|Caeleb Dressel
|11/21/2020
|Jordan Crooks (CAY)
|19.90 (sf)
|50 free
|20.08
|Jordan Crooks (CAY)
|12/14/2024
|Luke Hobson (USA)
|1:38.61
|200 free
|1:38.91
|Luke Hobson (USA)
|12/12/2024
Men’s Relay Records
|New World Record
|Old World Record
|Country
|Time
|Event
|Time
|Country
|Date
|USA (Alexy, Hobson, Smith, Guiliano)
|3:01.66
|4×100 Free Relay
|3:02.75
|ITA (Miressi, Conte Bonin, Deplano, Ceccon)
|12/13/2022
|USA (Hobson, Foster, Casas Smith)
|6:40.51
|4×200 Free Relay
|6:44.12
|USA (Smith, Foster, Julian, Kibler)
|12/16/2022
|Neutral Athletes B (Lifinitsev, Prigoda, Minkov, Kornev)
|3:18.68
|4×100 Medley Relay
|3:18.98
|AUS (Cooper, Yong, Temple, Chalmers)
|12/18/2022
Overall, there were 19 different events that got new records, and the mixed 4×100 medley relay was swam for the very first time with the Neutral Athletes of Russia setting what will potentially be the first World Record in the event.
Updated SCM World Records
|Women
|Men
|Date
|Athlete
|Time
|Event
|Time
|Athlete
|Date
|12/15/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|23.83
|50 Free
|19.90 (sf)
|Jordan Crooks (CAY)
|12/14/20224
|10/26/2017
|Cate Campbell (AUS)
|50.25
|100 Free
|44.84
|Kyle Chalmers (AUS)
|10/29/2021
|12/16/2021
|Siobhan Haughey (HKG)
|1:50.31
|200 Free
|1:38.61
|Luke Hobson (USA)
|12/15/2024
|12/10/2024
|Summer McIntosh (CAN)
|3:50.25
|400 Free
|3:32.25
|Yannick Agnel (FRA)
|11/15/2012
|11/05/2022
|Katie Ledecky (USA)
|7:57.42
|800 Free
|07:20.46
|Daniel Wiffen (ROU)
|12/10.2024
|10/29/2014
|Katie Ledecky (USA)
|15:08.24
|1500 Free
|14:06.88
|Florian Wellbrock (GER)
|12/21/2021
|12/13/2024
|Regan Smith (USA)
|25.23
|50 Back
|22.11
|Kliment Kolsenikov (RUS)
|12/23/2022
|12/15/2024
|Regan Smith (USA)
|54.02r
|100 Back
|48.33
|Coleman Stewart (USA)
|08/29/2021
|12/15/2024
|Regan Smith (USA)
|1:59.04
|200 Back
|1:45.63
|Mitchell Larkin (AUS)
|11/27/2015
|12/17/2022
|Ruta Meilutyte (LTU)
|28.37 (sf)
|50 Breast
|24.95
|Emre Sakci (TUR)
|12/27/2021
|10/12/2013; 12/06/2014
|Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) / Alia Atkinson (JAM)
|1:02.36
|100 Breast
|55.28
|Ilya Shymanovch (BLR)
|11/26/2021
|12/13/2024
|Kate Douglass (USA)
|2:12.50
|200 Breast
|2:00.16
|Kirill Prigoda (RUS)
|12/13/2018
|12/10/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|23.94 (sf)
|50 Fly
|21.32
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|12/11/2024
|12/14/2024
|Gretchen Walsh (USA)
|52.71
|100 Fly
|47.71
|Noe Ponti (SUI)
|12/14/2024
|12/12/2024
|Summer McIntosh
|1:59.32
|200 Fly
|1:46.85
|Tomoru Honda (JPN)
|10/22/2022
|12/13/2024
|Gretchen Walsh
|55.11
|100 IM
|49.28
|Caeleb Dressel (USA)
|11/22/2020
|12/10/24
|Kate Douglass
|2:01.63
|200 IM
|1:48.88
|Leon Marchand (FRA)
|11/01/2024
|12/14/2024
|Summer McIntosh
|4:15.48
|400 IM
|3:54.81
|Daiya Seto (JPN)
|12/20/2019
|12/12/2020
|Netherlands (Kromowidjojo, Waard, Busch, Heemskerk)
|1:32.50
|4×50 Free Relay
|1:21.80
|United States (Dressel, Held, Conger, Chadwick)
|12/14/2018
|12/10/2024
|United States (Douglass, Berkoff, Shackell, G. Walsh)
|3:25.01
|4×100 Free Relay
|3:01.66
|United States (Alexy, Hobson Smith, Guiliano)
|12/10/2024
|12/12/2024
|United States (A. Walsh, Madden, Grimes, Weinstein)
|7:30.13
|4×200 Free Relay
|6:40.51
|United States (Hobson, Foster, Casas, Smith)
|12/13/2024
|12/17/2022
|Australia (O’Callaghan, Hodges, McKeon, Wilson)
|1:42.35
|4×50 Medley Relay
|1:29.72
|Italy (Mora, Martinenghi, Rivolta, Deplano)
|12/17/2022
|12/15/2024
|United States (Smith, King, G. Walsh, Douglass)
|3:40.41
|4×100 Medley Relay
|3:18.68
|Neutral Athletes B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Minakov, Kornev)
|12/15/2024
Mixed Relays
|Event
|Time
|Country
|Date
|4×50 Freestyle
|1:27.33
|France (Grousset, Manadou, Gastaldello, Henique)
|12/16/2022
|4×50 Medley
|1:35.15
|United States (Murphy, Fink, Douglass, Huske)
|12/14/2022
|4×100 Medley
|3:30.47
|Neutral Athletes B (Lifintsev, Prigoda, Surkova, Klepikova)
|12/14/2024
The 400 free WR was Li Binjie’s 3’51.xx before Summer broke it, unless it was never ratified and everyone missed that. If i’m not mistaken, her 3’52.8 was achieved just a few weeks after Li’s swim