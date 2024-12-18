Vladimir Putin Postpones Olympic-Replacement “Friendship Games” Indefinitely

Russia says that the proposed World Friendship Games, which were designed as counter-programming to the Olympics from which Russia is banned, have been postponed indefinitely, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier this month.

“In order to protect the right of athletes and sports organizations to free access to international sports activities, I hereby decree to postpone the holding of the World Friendship Games international competition until further instructions from the President of the Russian Federation.”

After several delays, it seems that the event and its4.6 billion rubles (about $43 million USD) prize pool is being moved off the table as part of a larger Russian softening toward the Olympic movement.

While the Russian government denied that the event was supposed to interfere with the Olympic movement, the motives were clear. Now, with a changing political landscape, especially after the American election, Russia has taken a different stance, soft-pawing their approach to the IOC.

That shift comes in spite of the IOC presidential election frontrunner Seb Coe being among the most outspoken critics of the Russian doping program.

Among the other news that indicates a shift in Russian policy include the election of Mikhail Degtyaryov as the country’s new sports minister in a unanimous vote. Degtyaryvov was described as Putin’s “favorite” by the recently-decesased opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Degtyaryov was sanctioned by the EU in 2014 for supporting separatists in Ukraine and in 2023 was blacklisted by the United States for his participation in Russian recruitment for the war in Ukraine. His previous role was as governor of the Khabarovsk region.

He has been tasked with getting sporting sanctions against Russia lifted, which seems increasingly possible with American President Donald Trump, who will preside over the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, indicating that he will push for a deal to end the war in Ukraine shortly after taking office – though promises of ending the war before even taking office have not materialized so far.

35 Russians competed at the World Short Course Swimming Championships as neutrals last week, finishing 2nd on the medals table. A recent survey conducted by Russian state-run news agency TASS says that most of the country’s artistic gymnasts will compete as neutrals in 2025 if allowed.

Only 15 athletes across all sports participated as neutrals at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.