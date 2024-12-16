Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

U.S. Wins Medal Table At 2024 Short Course World Championships With 18 Golds

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States won the medal table at the 2024 Short Course World Championships decisively, racking up 18 golds and 39 total medals through six days of competition. The U.S. was the only nation to hit double digits in gold medals in Budapest and earned the award for “best team” at the championships on the last day of the meet.

The Neutral Athletes ‘B’ earned six gold medals, the second-most among the teams in Budapest. This team was made up of athletes from Russia approved for neutral status and based on gold medals, they outperformed the Russian Swimming Federation’s haul from the 2021 Short Course World Championships. That team earned four gold medals, while the Neutral Athletes ‘B’ earned six, which they capped with a world record in the men’s 4×100 medley relay.

Canada ended the meet with 15 gold medals, tying its best overall haul at a World Championships. Canada earned four golds with Summer McIntosh earning three and Ilya Kharun one. China and Switzerland earned three golds each; all China’s golds came from breaststroke events while Noe Ponti earned all of Switzerland’s golds. The other countries that earned multiple golds were Australia and Hungary. Hungary achieved that status on the final day of competition as Hubert Kos came two-hundredths from the world record as he won the 200 backstroke.

Hong Kong, Lithuania, and Belgium all entered the medal table on the final day of the meet. Siobhan Haughey won gold in the women’s 200 freestyle, Ruta Meilutyte in the women’s 50 breaststroke, and Lucas Henveaux won bronze in the men’s 200 freestyle.

Final Medal Table

Nation Gold Silver Bronze Total
United States 18 13 8 39
Neutral Athletes ‘B’ 6 4 0 10
Canada 4 5 6 15
China 3 1 1 5
Switzerland 3 0 0 3
Australia 2 5 5 12
Hungary 2 2 0 4
Italy 1 5 3 9
Germany 1 3 01 4
Cayman Islands 1 0 1 2
Tunisia 1 0 1 2
Spain 1 0 0 1
Hong Kong 1 0 0 1
Lithuania 1 0 0 1
France 0 3 2 5
Brazil 0 2 1 3
Great Britain 0 1 2 3
Netherlands 0 1 1 2
Turkey 0 1 1 2
Austria 0 1 0 1
Poland 0 0 5 5
Neutral Athletes ‘A’ 0 0 2 2
Belgium 0 0 1 1
Estonia 0 0 1 1
Ireland 0 0 1 1
Japan 0 0 1 1

snailSpace
53 seconds ago

Noe Ponti is a pretty formidable country.

Also, who won Germany’s gold medal?
Edit: wait nevermind, it was Gose.

Last edited 2 seconds ago by snailSpace
